Hong Kong Design Centre Presents ‘Play, Pose & Pixel’ Digital Fashion Exhibition

From nostalgic dress-up dolls to designing digital avatars — discover how fashion evolves through imagination 22 November to 2 December at Gate33 Gallery @ AIRSIDE

Exhibition

'Play, Pose & Pixel' Digital Fashion Exhibition



Venue

Gate33 Gallery,

Level 3, AIRSIDE, Kai Tak, Kowloon

Dates

22 November – 2 December 2025



Remarks: 22 to 24 November 2025 – For invited guests and media only

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday 12:00-8:00pm

Friday to Sunday 11:00am - 9:00pm

Free admission



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2025 - Organised by thecurated by, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, 'Play, Pose & Pixel' is a flagship programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025. The exhibition will take place from 22 November to 2 December @AIRSIDE's Gate33 Gallery. As a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government, HKDC is dedicated to promoting Hong Kong as the design excellence capital in Asia. This exhibition, in partnership with the, evolves from the 'Tomorrow Was _____' showcase at Paris Fashion Week, exploring the intersections of fashion, technology and imagination – turning digital couture into an accessible, everyday experience.Fashion has always been a creative playground. From dressing dolls to designing digital avatars,Play, Pose & Pixel' highlights how imagination empowers generations to express identity through style, inviting visitors of all ages to cross boundaries between the physical and the virtual.Step into the origins of style with more than 40 vintage collectible dolls, ranging from classic Barbie icons to rare designer collaborations with Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. Ning Lau will also present over 20 handcrafted dolls, each infused with her creative flair, bringing a Hong Kong perspective to this nostalgic fashion journey.Step into the vibrant world of global Avatar culture. Inspired by platforms like Roblox, this immersive installation turns reflection into reinvention as visitors pass through a kaleidoscopic mirrored tunnel. Each reflection spawns a 'mini-you'— a hyper-Instagrammable moment that celebrates infinite identity and creativity.FabriX's signature AR try-ons Kiosk brings next-gen fashion experiences to life, spotlighting Paris Fashion Week designers and Hong Kong's rising talents. 2025 LVMH Prize finalist, the inaugural winner of the BoF China Prize,, known for designing BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' World Tour costumes, and, acclaimed for his designs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony will be joined by three local Hong Kong fashion talents. They arefrom Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP),from DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (YDTA) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), andfrom The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC). Together, they will showcase their collections through FabriX's virtual try-ons via augmented reality, merging local creativity with global innovation.Visitors will also encounter digital couture powered by 4D.ai technology, conceptualised by James Cao and team, featuring intricate digital works by Kevin Germanier, the designer behind Björk's iconic Cannes performance look.For the first time, visitors can explore 360° digital garments like never before — spin, rotate and zoom into recorded 3Dmoving images' that redefine how future lookbooks are experienced. The Future lookbook of fashion showcases a new perspective where style is viewed, tested and transformed before it even exists in the real world.As a grand finale, Zone 4 unlocks each visitor's own blind box avatar — 'Virtual Me'. A fast scan transforms one into a digital fashion star — styled in one of six futuristic looks and showcased on a dynamic LED wall. With a nostalgic 80s Cantopop silent disco fueling the vibe, the digital afterparty culminates in a next-level fashion playground celebrating Hong Kong's creative pulse.reminds visitors that style has always been a powerful form of self-expression— and at its heart, fashion is about play. It invites audiences of all ages to merge creativity with technology, exploring a fashion playground tailored for the new generation. From children dress-up dolls to teens creating Roblox avatars, and adults intrigued by wearable tech, this exhibition promises a future where fashion is seen, played, and experienced by all.'Play, Pose & Pixel' Digital Fashion Exhibition is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.Hashtag: #PlayPosePixelHKDC #HKDesignCentre #FabriXworld #hkfashionfest #HongKongFashionFest #CSTB #CCIDAHK #FashionMeetsFuture #DigitalFashion

About Hong Kong Fashion Fest

Announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, 'Hong Kong Fashion Fest' will be organised to develop Hong Kong into a fashion design hub in Asia. Through consolidating various fashion design events and introducing innovative elements and affiliate activities annually, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands and boosts Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting mega cultural and creative events. The second edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held from 22 November and 7 December 2025 at various cultural landmarks and iconic design and fashion locations in Hong Kong. The event will promote digital fashion and sustainable fashion in collaboration with Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week; attract fashion design industry players from all over the world to participate in Hong Kong; foster collaboration, innovation and business opportunities; establish platform for local and international fashion designers and brands and connect with different sectors in the fashion design industry of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, thereby consolidating Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



www.hongkongfashionfest.com



About Hong Kong Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government, harnessing the city's distinctive East-meets-West position to create value through design. To achieve our goals we:



Cultivate a culture of design

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the power of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



www.ccidahk.gov.hk



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to some of HKDC's activities/projects only, and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

