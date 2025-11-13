Shopee Live and Shopee Video emerge as trusted growth channels for local sellers, driving over 1.3 billion views throughout the sale

Shopee 11.11 Big Sale infographic

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media Out Reach Newswire - 13 November 2025 – Local entrepreneurs across Malaysia achieved up toduring the, as sellers embraced content-led commerce through livestreams, short videos, and affiliate collaborations to boost visibility and connect with shoppers more meaningfully.The results underscore how Malaysia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and homegrown brands are turning to Shopee as their trusted platform to help them adapt to a content-driven retail landscape, where creativity and authentic storytelling are fast becoming competitive advantages.Interactive content is reshaping how Malaysians discover and shop online. Sellers who leveraged Shopee Live and Shopee Video saw up to 26X more orders compared to a normal day, underscoring the power of engaging, story-driven content in converting viewers into buyers.Through Shopee Live,was able to achieve record sales during 11.11. “Alhamdulillah, I’m grateful that we reachedduring our livestream on Shopee for 11.11. This achievement was made possible through the incredible support from those that tuned in during the livestream and Shopee’s continued efforts to uplift local sellers like myself,” he shared.Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale brand ambassador, co-founder of, also saw strong results. “Seeing our orders and sales growthis 11.11 compared to the previous campaign is truly inspiring. Shopee Video helped us reach more viewers and turn that visibility into real results. I’m proud to stand with Shopee as their Brand Ambassador in driving this growth,” said, who runs the business with his wife,Shopee’s Affiliate Programme further amplified seller success by connecting them with content creators who promote products through authentic storytelling. Local sellers working with affiliate creators recordedComplementing the rise of content-driven commerce, Shopee’sinitiatives delivered greater affordability and value to Malaysian shoppers. Collectively, shoppers saved, includingThis synergy of engaging content, affordability, and accessibility continues to position Shopee as a trusted growth partner for local businesses.This year’s 11.11 campaign saw overacross Shopee Live and Shopee Video, giving local sellers and brands unprecedented visibility and exposure. Many reported significant increases in store followers and repeat buyers after using Shopee’s content tools., a local fashion brand specialising in men’s fashion, credited Shopee Video for its growth. “Shopee Video was instrumental in our 11.11 growth. The added visibility helped more shoppers discover our products, leading to aduring the sale,” said, Operations Manager atHome & Living emerged as the best-selling category, followed by Health & Beauty and Automotive, reflecting the diversity and strength of Malaysia’s digital marketplace.Shopee continues to empower Malaysian entrepreneurs through accessible tools, training, and innovation. Tools like Shopee Live and Shopee Videoequip sellers to tell their stories, build communities, and grow sustainably through content and commerce.“At Shopee, we’re seeing Malaysian sellers unlock new growth by combining creativity with technology,” said“Tools like Shopee Live and Shopee Video give every entrepreneur, no matter the size of their business, the opportunity to be discovered, trusted, and supported by customers who value authenticity and affordability. Our goal is to keep enabling that connection and growth across the Shopee ecosystem.”Hashtag: #Shopee

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

