Solidifies position as prime vendor for AI-based Internet Protocol Detail Record analytics in the APAC region

[email protected]

[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025 -(NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced it has secured another major government win in APAC this year, reinforcing its position as the region's trusted partner for AI-powered law enforcement modernisation and sovereign intelligence infrastructure. This newly awarded one-year contract is valued in the tens of millions of dollars and will enable AI-first smart policing GPU-as-a-Service for one of Asia's most advanced national investigative bureaus responsible for high-level cybercrime and digital intelligence investigations.Building on the momentum of its recent 5G AI Lawful Interception platform win , this project marks Gorilla's second consecutive AI-led national enforcement deployment in 2025 alone and appoints Gorilla the prime vendor for ground-breaking AI-based IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analytics in the APAC region."Gorilla is delivering mission-critical security and intelligence systems to forward-thinking regions," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology. "We have positioned Gorilla as a foundational AI partner in the APAC region, and we are building a strong track record in advancing AI-first national platforms across smart policing, GPU-as-a-Service data centres, cross-border intelligence, and digital forensics. As this is our second win in a fortnight, it is clear we are dominating the AI infrastructure market opportunity in APAC. This is what leadership in applied AI looks like and we are just beginning."The system is designed to enable national, investigative agencies to retrieve and reconstruct historical network traffic using advanced AI models-capabilities that were previously unattainable in the region's cybercrime enforcement landscape. Gorilla will lead the delivery effort in collaboration with regional partners to ensure rapid execution and long-term scalability. Gorilla will also be focusing on AI compute scale-up, edge-cloud federation, and national model training capabilities.The platform will deploy Gorilla's proprietary AI inference engines, enabling authorities to mine historical digital footprints, reconstruct communication chains and identify anomalous behaviours across petabytes of network metadata. Designed for real-time decision support and post-incident forensics, the solution puts Gorilla at the heart of national cyber-resilience efforts across Asia."Governments across the region are no longer looking for point solutions. They are looking for long-term AI partners who can deliver scale speed and sovereign control," said Jackie Wang, Gorilla Technology General Manager, ASIA (ex. India). "This win proves our strategy is working. That is exactly what Gorilla offers."Gorilla is positioned to become the market leader for AI-powered public safety and enforcement across Asia, please find more information on previously announced agreements, partnerships, and corporate milestones in the "Press Releases" section of the Company's website, here Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to convert our pipeline, our ability to and the circumstances under which we would reduce our debt, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, our expansion into southeast Asia, Gorilla's largest projects and ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Public Relations Contact:Samantha DowdProsek PartnersInvestor Relations Contact:Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.