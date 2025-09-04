SNP has opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, strengthening its presence and commitment to the region.

The company delivered more than 50 successful go-lives in Asia Pacific last year, all completed on time and without disruption.

SNP's targeted approach to SAP modernization helps enterprises reduce costs, accelerate time-to-value, and unlock AI-driven growth.

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY & SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025SNP Group, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environments, today announced the opening of its new Asia-Pacific headquarters at Asia Square in Singapore. This milestone reflects SNP's growing momentum in the region and its strategic commitment to helping enterprises modernize their business systems with speed and precision.The announcement follows SNP's recent Transformation World 2025 event in Heidelberg, Germany, where the company presented new capabilities of its Kyano platform. Customer projects at the event demonstrated how Kyano is enabling large-scale SAP and non-SAP transformations efficiently, minimizing disruption while delivering measurable business impact. From SNP Transformation World 2025 - Jens Amail "Our move to Asia Square signals more than growth—it underlines our strategy to be closer to customers and partners in one of the most dynamic regions of the world," said Phillip Miltiades, President and Managing Director of SNP Asia Pacific & Japan. "We are investing in scalable and sustainable business growth across JAPAC, with a clear focus on people, partnerships, and customer success. By removing risk, eliminating disruption, and enabling fast, clean, and cost-effective modernization, we are helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their data."The new Singapore headquarters consolidates SNP's regional go-to-market, delivery, and support functions, while also serving as a hub for talent development and customer engagement. "Change is a constant in our business, and our ability to execute quickly is what makes us easier to do business with," Miltiades added. "Having the right people focused on customer outcomes allows us to help them reach their goals faster."SNP's impact in the region is already evident, with more than 50 successful go-lives in Asia Pacific in the last 12 months, each on time, uninterrupted, and delivering immediate business value. Customers are leveraging SNP's Kyano platform to enable AI-powered processes that improve productivity, accuracy, and decision-making. Enterprises in Asia Pacific are moving beyond traditional IT upgrades, seeking modernization that delivers measurable business agility. SNP supports this shift through its composable enterprise approach, allowing systems to be rapidly reconfigured to meet changing needs.With its new home in Singapore at Asia Square, SNP is poised to accelerate Asia's digital modernization journey, helping enterprises understand their data, transform their SAP landscapes, and build greater resilience and agility for the future.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.



