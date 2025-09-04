Crazy Brand Mega Offer (CBMO): Savings up to 90% + storewide vouchers.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Shopping in Malaysia has always been more than a transaction, it's a reflection of lifestyle, aspirations and even emotions. For many, shopping can be a guilty pleasure, whether it's indulging in deals, trends or retail therapy. This 9.9, Lazada is turning that guilty pleasure into a guilt-free one, so everyone can shop. When every purchase comes with real savings, verified authenticity, and value-for-money bundles, it transforms from being a guilty pleasure into a smart decision.That promise takes centre stage at the, anchored by LazMall and the Lowest Price Guaranteed (LPG), happening from 8 September (8PM) to 11 September 2025. Shoppers can look forward to Crazy Mega Brand Offers, massive discounts, surprise deals and unbeatable vouchers – all designed to deliver smarter, more rewarding and guilt-free shopping. And the excitement kicks off even earlier, with teasing offers dropping nightly from 5–8 September (7:59PM), to build anticipation for one of Malaysia's biggest shopping festival of the month.Here arethat can level up the 9.9 shopping game:There's no bigger turn-off than worrying if what was bought online is fake. With Lowest Price Guaranteed (LPG), Malaysians can shop with peace of mind: 100% authentic products, guaranteed delivery, and 30-day free returns. That means – the Lancôme serum purchased on LazMall will be the real deal, Huawei's smart devices come with warranty and those Nike sneakers are the same ones found in store – only better priced. Confidence, not compromise.Malaysians love a good deal, so there's no need to second-guess a splurge when discounts go up to 90% during the Crazy Brand Mega Offers, with stackable storewide vouchers from LazMall's most iconic brands. Imagine scoring LEGO sets for the kids, Lotus's groceries for the week, or a Huggies mega pack for a fraction of the price. It's not just savings; it's bragging rights for the WhatsApp family group chat.Here's where attention should be paid:And don't forget to chat with AI Lazzie — Lazada's AI-powered assistant in the app. By engaging with AI Lazzie, it's possible to unlock even more vouchers and rewards, making every purchase feel twice as satisfying.Endless scrolling can feel overwhelming. That's why Lazada created Mesti Beli – a curated list of can't miss items so Malaysians can shop smarter without double-guessing. From Lancôme skincare, to Samsonite's iconic luggage and Philip's home appliances, these are the hottest picks already loved by Malaysians. No guesswork, just great taste confirmed.There's no need to worry about missing out on a top pick. With 9.9 Chup Dulu (running from 23 August to 8 September, 7:59PM), a small deposit is all it takes to secure the deal in advance – then just pay the balance during the sale (9 Sept,12AM-11:59PM) and enjoy even more savings with additional campaign vouchers worth up to RM999. Whether it's a TTRacing gaming chair, a Bobbi Brown lipstick, or a NARS bestseller, shoppers can secure items early and enjoy a stress-free shopping experience. No FOMO, no impulse regret — only guaranteed savings on the most desired picks.If Malaysians love anything more than a deal, it's a deal that pays back. With LazCoins, every purchase stacks up into more discounts. From Lotus's groceries to Nike running gear or Lancôme skincare, every purchase adds up and helps LazCoins pile higher. It's like getting rewarded twice — the thrill of shopping and the bonus of savings that stack up with every purchase.At the heart of 9.9 is the Hall of Fame - a line-up of Malaysia's most favourite, best-selling brands and products. These aren't just names; they're the iconic brands Malaysians already love and keep coming back for. With exclusive offers, 10% Off Storewide Vouchers plus stackable discounts such as Free Shipping, LazCoins and more, every purchase from the Hall of Fame is all about confidence - no doubts, no risks, just safe and satisfying shopping.Malaysians love surprises — and Lazada's 9.9 has just the thing to get everyone buzzing. Imagine unboxing a LazMall Surprise Box for only RM9 and finding goodies worth up to RM600 inside — it's like striking gold while keeping wallets intact! For those who prefer premium picks, the RM99 Brand Boxes are filled with everyday luxuries from renowned names such as Habib, Huawei, Huggies and more, all at over 50% off. Designed to deliver the thrill of unbeatable value and the joy of a little extra indulgence, these boxes make premium shopping both pocket-friendly and guilt-freeThis 9.9, Lazada is offering over RM90,000 worth of products from more than 30 favourite brands — all for just RM19 From groceries and home appliances to fashion finds and cool gadgets, these All-Out Deals are made to thrill. But here's the catch — they drop only during the 9.9 period on the Lazada app at 12AM, 8AM, and 9PM daily, shoppers will need to be quick — the fastest fingers will score the best bargains.The upcoming line-up is set to impress: Airbot, AKEMI Official Store, Ann Taylor Malaysia, Beacon Mart, Daily2U, Dora Mill Malaysia, Dreamynight Home, ECOVACS, Elianware, Enabot Malaysia, HONOR, Huawei, Jean Perry Malaysia, Kitchen Z, Korkmaz, Kun Official, Laifen, Lenovo, Logitech, Mi Display Store (Xiaomi), NEUTROVIS STORE, OGAWA, Ouji (Walch), Pandora, Plant Origins by Signature Market, Radiant, Skintific, Tefal, Tineco, TYMO Malaysia, UGREEN Official Malaysia, Winny Store, and ZEBRA Store — all bringing exclusive RM19 steals not to be missed.Shopping on 9.9 isn't just about deals - it's about the thrill of the chase. From Early Bird vouchers (7AM to 10AM to Happy Hour deals (2PM to 6PM), Lazada keeps the energy high all day. Add in LazFlash and LazSubsidy, and every hour feels like a winning moment — excitement to enjoy without overspending.So, this 9.9, shop without guilt. From Crazy Brand Mega Offers to Surprise Boxes, and Hall of Fame favourites, Lazada makes every ringgit go further. Because at Lazada, it's not about just getting a bargain — it's enjoying shopping the way it should be: big on savings, backed by authenticity andFor more details on the sale, check out the Lazada App or followon social media for the latest updates.Hashtag: #LazadaMY #Lazada

