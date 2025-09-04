Starting in 2026 with UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU and ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round



UFC is the premier promoter of MMA, a thrilling full-contact combat sport that blends techniques from multiple disciplines. Galaxy Macau’s landmark strategic partnership with UFC will further energize the appetite for global sports and grow MMA fanbase in Macau and the region.

The new Strategic Partnership between Galaxy Macau and UFC signifies the return of the latter to Macau following a remarkable UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU held at the esteemed Galaxy Arena in 2024.

The state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena will be home to three thrilling UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events over a course of four years under a new Strategic Partnership Agreement between Galaxy Macau and UFC.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter as "Galaxy Macau") is proud to announce a landmark four-year strategic partnership with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. This exciting collaboration will bring threeevents to the iconic Galaxy Arena from 2026 through 2029.The strategic partnership between Asia's leading luxury integrated resort and the world's top MMA promotion is set to captivate fans across the region, further cementing Macau's position at the forefront of the global sports and entertainment stage. More importantly, it adds a thrilling new dimension to the city's event calendar, giving both locals and international visitors even more reasons to experience Macau.MMA is a full-contact combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and other martial arts. The sport captivates fans and viewers with raw energy and dramatic moments. A UFC event combines the highest level of MMA action with unparalleled production to produce an exhilarating spectacle that resonates with audiences worldwide.As part of the agreement, Galaxy Macau will also host the opening round of UFC's renownedtournament in 2026 — a talent-development series that provides elite emerging fighters from Asia-Pacific with a pathway to compete in the UFC. The competition follows a win-to-advance format across multiple weight classes, with winners earning coveted UFC contracts and gaining a fanbase along the way. Atin November 2024, well-known Chinese athlete Shi Ming – a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner – defeated Feng Xiaocan in the women's strawweight final to secure a UFC contract.To elevate the excitement, eachin Macau from 2026 will be complemented by a week-long program of activities, including fan meet-and-greets and appearances by star fighters, creating a festival-like atmosphere both inside and outside the arena.Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: "We're thrilled to partner with UFC, the world's largest MMA promotion entity, to bring world-class fight nights to Galaxy Arena. This partnership reflects our ongoing support for the Macao SAR Government's vision to integrate tourism and sports. MMA fans in Macau will now have the chance to witness top-tier action right here at home, while visitors can enjoy the city's rich culture, cuisine, and entertainment alongside unforgettable fight experiences."Mr. Dana White, UFC President and CEO, said: "I've just returned from China and everything about it was incredible - the culture, the people and the athletes. This new partnership with Galaxy Macau couldn't come at a better time. It's great for fight fans in China and massive for the sport."Mr. Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, said: "In 2026, Macau will be the launchpad to UFC in Asia. Building on our wildly successful 2024 event, this long-term partnership with Galaxy Macau solidifies our commitment to this region and its passionate fans. Together, we will deliver the pinnacle of mixed martial arts and cultivate the next generation of talent, right here from the heart of Macau."In 2024, Galaxy Macau proudly welcomed UFC back to Macau SAR for the first time in a decade with a sold-outfeaturing many of the sport's biggest stars from China, Asia, and around the world. The event drew an audience of 12,000, underscoring the popularity of UFC and its power to attract a global live audience. With this new strategic partnership, Macau is poised to further elevate its profile as a destination for world-class sports entertainment, contributing to the city's continued economic diversification.For more information, please follow Galaxy Macau's social media platforms and visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #GalaxyArena #UFC® #UFCFIGHTNIGHT®

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

