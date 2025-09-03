- Only one-third of insurers in China provide mental health services, despite rising demand
- Fifty percent of insurers see personalisation as key to the success of health and wellbeing programs
The report is based on a survey of 12 insurers and evaluates over 600 data points across 10 key wellbeing domains, including telemedicine, mental health, employee assistance programs (EAPs), health screenings and case management.
The report reveals that the health insurance market is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 7.4 percent from 2024 to 2032. Additionally, the Chinese Government has introduced initiatives like Healthy China 2030 to ensure universal health security, emphasising preventive care and wellness programs. Increased market competition has required insurers to enhance efficiency and implement cost containment measures with 92 percent of insurers providing customisation support for clients with more than 1,000 employees.
"The China health insurance market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and supportive government policies," said Susan Fanning, head of wellbeing solutions for APAC at Aon. "Insurers are expanding their offerings and rethinking how they deliver care — moving beyond traditional coverage to focus on prevention, personalisation and measurable outcomes. This report highlights the urgency for insurers to evolve their wellbeing strategies, build stronger partnerships, and use data more effectively to meet employee needs and manage costs."
Key highlights:
· Telemedicine: China's most impactful digital health tool
Eleven out of 12 insurers have telemedicine options, making it the most widely adopted and effective service in reducing outpatient claims. Sixty-seven percent report measurable savings (0.5 percent to 5.1 percent), with services including 24/7 general physician access, chronic disease management and e-prescriptions. Despite strong ROI, only 40 percent offer telemedicine via annual subscription — highlighting a missed opportunity for scalable cost control.
· EAPs: Widely available, modestly used
While 66 percent of insurers offer EAPs, utilisation remains low, with only 10 percent of those corporates using them. Integration with other health services and more frequent HR engagement are needed to boost impact.
· Mental health: Underserved and underutilised
Only one-third of insurers provide mental health services, despite rising demand and high risk of mental health issues among employees. Utilisation is under 10 percent for 75 percent of policyholders and only 25 percent of programs are localised for cultural relevance.
· Health screenings: High potential, low ROI
Although five out of 12 insurers offer health screenings, none reported direct claims savings. Gaps in post-screening follow-up and reporting hinder their effectiveness in driving long-term health improvements.
· Case and specialist management: Critical Gaps
Less than half of insurers offer case management or specialist programs. Notably, there are no specialist programs for cancer, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal conditions or skin disorders — despite their prevalence.
Top Wellbeing Products and Services Offered
- Virtual consultations with healthcare providers
- Wellbeing workshops and seminars
- Onsite health clinics
- EAP
- Physical wellbeing programs/mental health support
"To position themselves as best-in-class employers, companies must move beyond offering services to strategically implement targeted, culturally relevant programs that meet evolving employee needs and help bend the medical cost curve," Yu added.
Read more about Aon's offerings in China here.
Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.