SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - MyRepublic, a recognised innovator in the broadband industry for its appeal to gamers and digital natives, today announced the launch of MyRepublic HaloHome , a premium managed home network and IT solutions designed for homeowners seeking enterprise-grade connectivity, reliability, and convenience.“As homes become smarter and more digitally demanding, families need more than a one-size-fits-all Wi-Fi setup,” said Ng Wey Keen, Head of Connectivity at MyRepublic. “Larger homes, luxury residences, and uniquely designed apartments require networks that are both robust and seamless. With MyRepublic HaloHome, we deliver bespoke Wi-Fi solutions as the foundation of the modern home, complementing them with integrated IT and smart-home services, such as CCTV, doorbells, and more. The result is a truly seamless and convenient living experience where connectivity and technology work effortlessly together.”Built for the demands of modern digital living, MyRepublic HaloHome combines advanced networking with a white-glove service model. Backed by a dedicated team of industry network professionals, every solution is curated, from consultation and customised design to professional installation and proactive ongoing support. MyRepublic HaloHome transforms connectivity and IT solutions into an effortless experience, ensuring every home enjoys reliable, end-to-end performance.Every MyRepublic HaloHome customer is paired with a personal account manager, a single, trusted point of contact who understands their household setup, lifestyle and evolving digital needs. This dedicated relationship means that support is always personalised, efficient, and accessible, assuring homeowners that their household connectivity and IT solutions are being expertly cared for at all times.To further elevate the customer experience, MyRepublic HaloHome customers enjoy privileged access to a priority service channel, ensuring that their concerns are addressed ahead of standard queues. With faster response times, expedited troubleshooting, and expert support on demand, MyRepublic HaloHome redefines what it means to have concierge-level service for the modern connected household.To provide absolute peace of mind, MyRepublic HaloHome comes with clear service guarantees, including a firm warranty commitment. Any faulty equipment is replaced quickly and efficiently, minimising long downtimes and ensuring that the home network remains as dependable as the lifestyle it supports.With MyRepublic HaloHome, connectivity is supported by network monitoring and periodic health checks that keep the home network running optimally. By ensuring that the system adapts as device usage expands, MyRepublic HaloHome minimises common frustrations and provides homeowners with greater confidence in their digital lifestyles.The launch of MyRepublic HaloHome signals a new benchmark for the Internet Service Provider (ISP) industry. Traditionally, providers have focused on raw speeds and bandwidth, leaving customers to self-manage their networks. With HaloHome, MyRepublic positions itself as a true partner in digital living, delivering personalised solutions, premium support, and enterprise-grade reliability to the home.Beyond setting a new standard for the industry, MyRepublic HaloHome is already transforming daily life for families. One of the first installations was for a family of five living in a three-storey residence in the East of Singapore. Long plagued by dead zones and dropped calls, the family now enjoys seamless streaming, flawless hybrid work calls, and the confidence that any support they need is just a phone call away.“At MyRepublic, we believe true luxury means effortless living,” said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer at MyRepublic. “With HaloHome, homeowners can be confident that their networks and IT needs are always cared for, their issues swiftly resolved, and their digital lifestyles worry-free.”MyRepublic HaloHome is now available to homeowners in Singapore, with availability expanding in phases. To experience the future of home connectivity and IT solutions, visit any MyRepublic store to speak with the team and explore personalised solutions, or find out more online at https://myrepublic.net/sg/halohome/ Hashtag: #MyRepublic #HaloHome #Broadband #SignalEverywhere #NoDeadZonesEver #NextGenNetworking

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider’s priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.

