Enrolment opens for new school programmes introducing creative learning through live theatre, arts workshops, and digital innovation.

Young Theatre Makers : This bilingual drama programme empowers secondary students to explore contemporary and coming of age themes like identity, social media, and family through a curated collection of 14 original plays from local and international playwrights. The programme fosters critical thinking and self-expression through in-school training and a final showcase and discussion.

digiAFTEC®: This free, 24/7 online educational resource supports self-directed learning for P4 to S3 students. It includes interactive modules such as Serendip to cultivate creative thinking, Walking the Amazon to explore physical theatre and resilience, and A Young Person's Guide to the Theatre to demystify the world of stage production.

Appendix: AFTEC 2025/26 School Programmes Overview



Programme

Target Audience

Key Features & Offerings

Costs

From Page to Stage® 2026: Taming the Dragon



https://www.aftec.hk/?p=14312

S1 - S6 Students

Live Theatre: The final instalment of the Three Kingdoms Trilogy, performed in English with bilingual surtitles.

Performance Dates: March 4 - 6 & 9 - 13, 2026.

Comprehensive Learning: Includes pre-show digital resources and post-show activities.

In-School Workshop: Schools booking 100+ tickets receive one free pre-show workshop (quota applies).

Video Option: In-school screening with a workshop is available from June - August 2026 (bespoke arrangement). HK$120 per teacher & student

Young Theatre Makers



https://www.aftec.hk/?page_id=8881

S1 - S6 Students

Bilingual Theatre Programme: Students explore storytelling and performance by working with a curated script.

Choice of 14 Plays: Scripts available in English or Cantonese, exploring themes like identity, technology, and family.

In-School Training: 24 hours of guidance from an experienced drama tutor.

Holistic Experience: Includes teachers CPD workshops, inter-school exchange, and a final showcase. HK$36,000 per group



(Max. 30 students & 4 teachers)

Creative Teaching & Learning CPD



https://www.aftec.hk/?p=14696

Primary & Secondary School Teachers

Professional Development: Systematic CPD workshops for teachers.

Practical Skills: Provides creative teaching strategies, tools, and techniques for immediate classroom application.

Flexible Topics: Includes modules like Creative Teaching & Learning through the Arts, Object-based Learning, and Learning English through Drama.

Bespoke Arrangements: Can be tailored for school professional development days and delivered in English or Cantonese. Bespoke arrangements

digiAFTEC®



https://www.aftec.hk/?page_id=8804

P4 - S3 Students Free Digital Platform: An online resource accessible 24/7 to support self-directed learning.

Interactive Modules: Serendip: Cultivates understanding of the arts and develops creative thinking. Walking the Amazon: Explores physical theatre and resilience. A Young Person's Guide to the Theatre: Demystifies theatre production.

Rich Content: Features games, quizzes and videos.

Teaching Support: Dedicated online Teacher's Zone with lesson plans. Free





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - AFTEC (The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection) today announced the launch of its 2025/26 school programmes, opening enrolment for a dynamic line-up of arts education experiences. Headlining the season is, the highly anticipated final instalment of theThree Kingdoms Trilogy. The season also features the bilingualprogramme, comprehensive Creative Teaching & Learning professional development for educators, and the versatile free digital learning platform,The 2025/26 programme suite encompasses four distinct offerings designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and cultural appreciation among primary and secondary school students. From the flagshiptheatre production to cutting-edge digital learning platform, these programmes address the evolving needs of 21st-century education while aligning with the Education Bureau's learning goals.The season's flagship production,, will premiere in March 2026 at AFTEC's venue partner, the Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre. Adapted and directed by, this English-language production with bilingual surtitles brings the legendary saga to a thrilling conclusion. The story picks up with Liu Bei on his deathbed, the fate of the Shu-Han kingdom resting on Zhuge Liang's final, decisive campaign against his lifelong rival, Sima Yi. This production culminates the exploration of loyalty, brotherhood, and resilience that has defined the trilogy.Directed by Dr Vicki Ooi, this gripping adaptation explores themes of loyalty, bonding, and leadership through the legendary strategic duel between two of history's greatest military minds. The production features professional actors, live music, and bilingual surtitles, making classical Chinese literature accessible to contemporary and international audiences.Reflecting on the trilogy, Dr Vicki Ooi stated, "Bringing the full arc of this epic to the stage has been a remarkable journey. With, we are not just concluding a story; we are reaffirming the power of classic literature to speak to new generations. These tales of strategy, loyalty, and human determination are timeless. Our goal withhas always been to ignite a passion for the arts and literature by creating theatre that is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant for students."Since its inception in 2009,has engaged over 130,000 secondary school students and teachers, establishing itself as one of Hong Kong's longest-running English-language theatre-in-education programmes. The 2025/26 season offers comprehensive learning experiences including pre-show materials, interactive workshops, and post-show activities designed to deepen students' understanding of literature and performing arts.Beyond the main stage production, AFTEC's 2025/26 season continues to offer a comprehensive suite of programmes designed to embed creativity in schools:"Our 2025/26 season embodies our belief in a holistic approach that connects arts with education," said. "By combining the excitement of a cultural bridge likewith a discussion and thinking platform like, all-round teachers' training and accessible digital resources on, we provide multiple pathways to engage with the arts. Our goal is to foster the 5C competencies — Creativity, Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, and Contribution — through the arts, equipping a new generation with the skills essential for the future."Full programme details are available in the appendix.Hashtag: #AFTEC

About AFTEC

Advancing creative learning and arts education in Hong Kong



Creativity allows us to recognise potential within ourselves and the world around us. It promotes problem-solving, nurtures relationships, cultivates resilience, and can transform lives in countless ways. At AFTEC, we work with students, educators, and creative practitioners to plant the seeds of creativity in our community.



As a proudly homegrown Hong Kong organisation, we nurture the city's greatest natural resource — its people. Through co-designed, collaborative, and inclusive bilingual education programmes, we create supportive environments where young minds are free to explore, express, and flourish. We spark imagination, build confidence, and foster a sense of growth and belonging together.