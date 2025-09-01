Yanguan Sets Guinness World Record for “Most People Drumming Together to Greet the Tide,” Building a Global Music Destination

JIAXING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 September 2025 - On the morning of August 26, at the Tide-Watching Resort Park in Yanguan Ancient City – also known as the "Tides and Music Resort" – a large number of participants gathered to play African drums as they welcomed the surging Qiantang River tide. The event successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the "Most People Drumming Together to Greet the Tide." This spectacular moment marked the climax of the Yanguan Percussion Art Week, showcasing the city's vibrant musical energy.The week-long festival featured 30 free masterclasses and 50 concerts, gathering chairpersons of China's authoritative percussion association, renowned band drummers, and other music luminaries. Highlights included the "National Drum Set Showcase" and the "National African Drum Showcase," where outstanding performers delivered high-level performances at the Tide City Art Center and Yanguan Theatre. Meanwhile, lively African drum flash mobs on the streets and lawns offered visitors an immersive rhythmic experience.Yanguan not only boasts a first-class tidal-viewing landscape but is also becoming a hub for international music exchange. The region is home to Asia's only Music House Museum, the Tide City Art Center, and the soon-to-open Opera of Nations. In recent years, Yanguan has welcomed international musicians such as Robert Wells, BMG China with Grammy-winning artists, the Berlin Women's Choir, and conductor Lior Shambadal, further cementing its status as an international music hub.From traditional Chinese folk music to rock and pop, Yanguan presents a continuous schedule of live performances, cultivating a musical ecosystem where classical traditions coexist with avant-garde innovation. Famous for its spectacular tides, this ancient town is now soaring on the twin engines of "Music + Tide," steadily advancing toward its vision of becoming a "World Music City" and a true "Global Music Destination."Hashtag: #Yanguan

