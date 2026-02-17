BAGAN SERAI, Feb 17 — A proposal to install dashboard cameras (dashcams) in every police vehicle will soon be submitted to the Inspector-General of Police.

Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said the initiative is aimed at enhancing monitoring and enabling the police to record and assess every incident in greater detail.

“This proposal is a positive step that will make it easier for us to identify the causes of accidents or other incidents involving road users,” he told a press conference on Ops Selamat 25 in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2026 at the Gunung Semanggol Rest and Service area here today.

On the operation, Muhammed Hasbullah said 3,609 JSPT personnel and 6,132 personnel from the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department have been deployed from Feb 15 until 20.

He said the department will also conduct focused monitoring at 25 hotspots and 46 blackspots along major highways, in addition to 407 hotspots and 76 blackspots on federal, state and municipal roads nationwide.

“We would also like to inform that for this operation, we are receiving cooperation from the Ministry of Health, the Road Transport Department, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia and other agencies,” he said. — Bernama