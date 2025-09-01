HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 September 2025 - IVD Medical (01931.HK) announced that on September 1, 2025, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Final Touch Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the Vendor, pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, a total of 1,848,496,429 shares (representing approximately 20.31% of the total issued share capital of GoFintech Quantum Innovation Co., Ltd. (stock code: 290, the "Target") for a total consideration of approximately HK$3,142,443,930. The transaction will be settled by the allotment and issuance of consideration shares at an issue price of HK$9.69 per share. Upon completion of the acquisition, IVD Medical will become a substantial shareholder of GoFintech Quantum and will include it in its financial statements using the equity method.This acquisition is a significant step for IVD Medical in advancing its RWA (Real World Asset) exchange strategy and achieving ecosystem synergy. It marks a key step for the company in digital finance and cross-sector integration.This transaction involves two listed companies, each with a market capitalization exceeding HK$15 billion, creating a deep bond through equity ties. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined total assets of the Group and the target company will exceed HK$11 billion, further enhancing its capital strength and financing capabilities. The target company possesses extensive resources and license advantages in traditional finance (including licenses for Types 1, 4, 6, and 9 regulated activities). IVD Medical is expected to leverage this opportunity to broaden its capital channels, optimize capital allocation, and build a more resilient and interconnected capital ecosystem. The Company will also deeply engage in the strategic management and resource allocation of the target company through appointment of directors and participation in corporate governance, comprehensively improving capital utilization efficiency and business development capabilities.Since July 2025, IVD Medical has been continuously promoting the development of an exchange ecosystem centered around RWA. The Target Company also has investments in RWA and stablecoins, and the two parties possess significant synergy potential in areas such as technical architecture, asset on-chain integration, and compliant issuance. Through this collaboration, the Company will accelerate the substantive implementation of its RWA strategy and achieve a closed-loop ecosystem from asset management to trading.As a fully licensed technology and financial platform based in Hong Kong, backed by the Greater Bay Area, and oriented internationally, the Target Company has accumulated extensive resources in the convergence of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. It co-founded the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Listed Companies Association" and proposed a "Five-in-One" RWA development strategy. It has already partnered with numerous companies and will collaborate with IVD Medical to further expand asset types and collaboration paths, accelerating the development of the RWA ecosystem and project implementation.The target company has deep expertise at the intersection of traditional finance and innovative technology. Its financial expertise and compliance capabilities will provide a strong foundation for IVD Medical's RWA business. This move is expected to significantly increase recognition and participation in the company's business model among traditional financial institutions and investors wary of crypto assets, further broadening the diversity of ecosystem participants and strengthening the foundation for long-term development.Following the completion of this acquisition, the target company will leverage its 22.5% equity stake in Southern China Asset Management to collaborate with IVD Medical to build an on-chain financial ecosystem platform centered on blockchain and fintech. This platform will deeply integrate compliant digital architecture with traditional asset forms, systematically promoting the tokenization, fragmentation, and cross-border flow of assets, and creating a new type of efficient, transparent, and interconnected financial infrastructure.Within this on-chain ecosystem, both parties will focus on promoting the globalization of high-quality Chinese assets through blockchain in a compliant and standardized manner. Through innovative product design, shared international channels, and distributed ledger technology, they will significantly enhance the international recognition and allocation efficiency of Chinese assets, broadening the channels for foreign capital participation.IVD Medical firmly believes that on-chain finance is not only a technological evolution, but also a major innovation in financial paradigms and global collaboration. The company will always uphold its corporate vision of "benefiting the nation, the people, and the world," and through technological empowerment and ecosystem co-building, it will help China's real economy and financial markets integrate more deeply into the global landscape.Following the completion of this acquisition, IVD Medical and GoFintech Quantum will deepen strategic collaboration around the "on-chain finance" ecosystem, jointly promoting the innovation and implementation of digital financial infrastructure. Following the completion of this acquisition, IVD Medical and GoFintech Quantum will deepen strategic collaboration around the "on-chain finance" ecosystem, jointly promoting the innovation and implementation of digital financial infrastructure. The two parties will integrate technology, licenses, assets, and channel resources to build an efficient, compliant, and open on-chain asset issuance, trading, and management platform, accelerating the digitization, fragmentation, and cross-border flow of traditional financial assets.Leveraging Hong Kong's locational advantages as an international financial center and the collaborative empowerment of strategic resources such as CSOP, IVD Medical will actively promote China's high-quality assets to enter the global market through on-chain means, enhance its international competitiveness and pricing voice, and effectively assist Chinese assets in going overseas efficiently.

