HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 August 2025 - The augmented reality (AR) industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, propelled by Rokid Glasses' record-breaking single-day sales of over 10,000 units and revenues surpassing RMB 30 million. At the forefront of this global phenomenon, Lens Technology emerges as a pivotal player, capitalizing on its dual role as the exclusive device manufacturer and strategic investor to drive the AR sector to new heights through its expertise in precision manufacturing and strategic capital deployment.As a key partner in the production of Rokid Glasses, Lens Technology not only spearheads device manufacturing but also drives industry innovation through strategic investments. Leveraging its deep-rooted expertise in precision manufacturing, the company delivers high-quality optical modules and comprehensive assembly services, ensuring consistent product delivery amid soaring demand. According to founder of the XR Research Institute, "The optical waveguide AR industry in 2025 has shifted its primary challenge from demand scarcity to production capacity constraints." In this context, Lens Technology, a global leader in large-scale manufacturing, has strengthened its market leadership through its strategic partnership with Rokid.The partnership between Lens Technology and Rokid has created a formidable competitive advantage through a synergy of technological innovation and robust production capacity. Rokid's advancements in optical waveguide technology fuel Lens Technology's innovation pipeline, while Lens Technology's scalable manufacturing infrastructure enables Rokid to overcome critical production bottlenecks. With optical waveguide orders projected to surge in 2026, Lens Technology is well-positioned for substantial performance gains by optimizing capacity utilization and enhancing product pricing strategies.As a strategic investor in Rokid, Lens Technology is primed to reap significant benefits from Rokid's expanding market presence. As AR glasses evolve from niche innovations to mainstream consumer electronics, Lens Technology's leadership in precision manufacturing unlocks vast growth opportunities, positioning it as a key beneficiary of the industry's rapid expansion. As capacity constraints in optical waveguides intensify, Lens Technology's strategic value is set to grow exponentially.As the AR industry shifts from technological validation to mass adoption, Lens Technology's strategy of "independent innovation, scalable production, and ecosystem integration" addresses key industry hurdles, such as production scalability and suboptimal user experiences. This approach transforms China's AR supply chain from a follower to a global frontrunner, establishing Lens Technology as a pioneer. Its strategic collaboration with Rokid marks a significant leap forward in the AR era, positioning Lens Technology to redefine industry standards and capitalize on the trillion-dollar market opportunity.Hashtag: #LensTechnology

