Book Launch: Voices of Patriotism and Unity – The Recipe for Malaysia’s Success

The Official Book Launch by the VIPs

Wesley Methodist School Penang (International): A Patriotic Unity Run was held symbolising shared pride and patriotism among the students and their teachers.

Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (Private): Students participated in choral speaking, sajak recitation, patriotic singing, and came dressed in traditional attire to showcase Malaysia's cultural richness.

Wesley Methodist School Klang (Private): The school highlighted cultural inclusion through song and dance performances, traditional games, and team activities such as coconut bowling, encouraging camaraderie and festive spirit.

Penang school commemorated Malaysia’s National Day by uniting students and teachers in a spirit of togetherness and patriotism.

KL school students lit up the stage with a vibrant Merdeka performance, celebrating unity and culture

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Wesley Methodist School launches a special commemorative book set, Anthology of Poems –and, a collection written by its teachers and students to honour the spirit of Malaysia.The launch, officiated by YB Wong Kah Woh, Deputy Minister of Education, marks not only the unveiling of these inspiring works but also the celebration of a nation built on inclusivity, diversity, and unbreakable unity. YB Wong, whose message is also featured in the book, graced the occasion with his presence, underlining the significance of patriotism in shaping the future of Malaysia.In his address, YB Wong also highlighted the importance of a holistic curriculum that develops well-rounded students. He emphasised that education should extend beyond academic achievement to include patriotism, digital and financial literacy, social-emotional learning, and entrepreneurship.In conjunction with the National Day celebration, Wesley Methodist Schools across Peninsular Malaysia organised a series of activities to foster patriotism and unity among students and teachers:These meaningful activities complemented the book launch, reflecting Wesley Methodist Schools' ongoing commitment to nurturing not only academic growth but also national identity, values of inclusivity, and love for the country.For more information about the books or Wesley Methodist School, please contact:+603-7956 5310 / +603-7957 7746.Hashtag: #Merdeka2025 #StrongerTogetherMY #UnityInDiversity #FaithHopeUnity #BuildingTheNationTogether #CelebratingMalaysia #VoicesOfUnity #HarmonyAndHope #PatriotismInAction #BanggaJadiAnakMalaysia #CintaTanahAir

