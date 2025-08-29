MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, carried out a study finding that the majority of owners of its marketplace pickup points are women who started their business on their own.A survey conducted among nearly 700 respondents showed that 59% of pickup points are owned by women aged 36 to 45, who are married and raising multiple children. Meanwhile, 76% of respondents said they opened their pickup points independently, and 74% said their partnership with Wildberries marked their first entry into entrepreneurship.Wildberries' marketplace infrastructure relies on a network of more than 87,000 pickup points across eight countries of operation, more than three-fourths of which are run by local entrepreneurs under a franchise model. Pickup points offer customers a convenient alternative to home delivery while creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs to open their own pickup point as part of the Wildberries network.Support for women and entrepreneurship lies at the heart of the Wildberries story. The company was founded in 2004 by Tatyana Kim, who was on maternity leave and wanted to make shopping easier for young mothers. She is now the mother of seven children.Today Wildberries actively supports the development of SMEs, as well as women's entrepreneurship and tech education, in the countries where it operates. Of the more than 1 million sellers on Wildberries, 58% are women."Digital platforms open new opportunities for women entrepreneurs, boosting their business activity and engagement in the economy," Tatyana Kim said at the Central Asian International Economic Forum in Tajikistan last month. "This is an important step towards greater gender balance, financial independence and new horizons for the development of women's entrepreneurship in the region."In 2024, Wildberries signed a memorandum with the Association of Women and Girls of Uzbekistan to support women's entrepreneurship in the country, and in 2025, the company became a partner of the Women in Tech Kyrgyzstan initiative.Hashtag: #Wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading digital platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and 87,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.

