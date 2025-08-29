Robust Revenue Growth: Total revenue grew to RMB 20.98 billion, up 5.86% year-on-year, reinforcing its top-tier position in the industry.

Enhancing Efficiency: Internally, the company is actively pioneering the use of AI agents as a 'digital workforce,' moving from 'Q&A' interactions and content generation to sophisticated task execution. This approach aims to amplify employee capabilities and boost organizational efficiency by improving work productivity, convenience, and data insights.

Optimizing Services: By embracing the latest technological trends and deeply integrating AI into its financial services, Huatai is moving beyond mere efficiency gains toward a fundamental reinvention of its service model, helping to pioneer the next phase of the industry's AI+digital development.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Huatai Securities ("Huatai" or "The Company") today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, demonstrating significant growth fueled by its strategic focus on technological innovation and integrated global financial services.Reflecting its strong performance, the company has declared an interim dividend of RMB 1.5 per 10 shares, continuing its commitment to delivering shareholder value.As China's economy advances through innovation and further opens to the world, the demand for sophisticated global financial services is accelerating. Huatai is dedicated to delivering world-class financial solutions with client-centric approach, combined with deep capital markets expertise and advanced digital platforms. By aligning its professional strengths with key economic priorities, the company is committed to providing the financial catalyst for China's next phase of growth.Huatai's growth is deeply intertwined with China's innovation-driven economy. This leadership was evident in the first half of 2025, where the company demonstrated its full-service capabilities in supporting enterprises in key sectors like technology, healthcare, and green energy:To meet evolving market and client demands, Huatai is strategically enhancing its cross-border capabilities to power the globalization of Chinese enterprises. This momentum was clear in the first half of the year:With its "All In AI" vision, Huatai is fundamentally reshaping financial services. The company has deployed a proprietary, full-stack AI platform that leverages its deep financial data and scenario expertise to drive intelligent upgrades across investment research, advisory, banking, and operations. The next phase of Huatai's AI strategy marks a strategic shift from isolated "scenario breakthroughs" to comprehensive "system building," focusing on two objectives: enhancing efficiency and optimizing services.Looking ahead, Huatai will continue to use its deep industry insight and technological foresight to champion industrial growth and guide Chinese enterprises through an increasingly uncertain global market.Hashtag: #HuataiSecurities

About Huatai Securities

Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, among others, with a substantial international presence.



