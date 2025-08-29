SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - In a significant step toward reshaping how debt challenges are understood and addressed in Singapore, Debtox is proud to announce a formal collaboration with The Silver Lining, a non-profit organisation focused on helping individuals break free from destructive spending patterns and gambling addiction. This partnership represents a shared commitment to ethical, comprehensive, and sustainable debt resolution.Debtox is a Singapore-based organisation that has long been dedicated to helping individuals navigate complex debt situations through transparent advice, ethical practices, and personalisedservices. The Silver Lining complements this mission by offering support programs that address underlying behavioural challenges such as compulsive spending and gambling, root causes often overlooked in conventional debt management approaches.Through this exclusive partnership, clients referred by The Silver Lining will receive integrated support that encompasses both emotional recovery and practical financial restructuring. This includes participation in recovery programs, detailed debt assessments from Debtox, and assistance with formal debt management solutions such as the Debt Repayment Scheme (DRS)orbankruptcy applications, where appropriate. Where suitable, clients may also be guided through a personalised debt repayment plan in Singapore that aligns with their long-term recovery goals.What sets this collaboration apart is its holistic model, a joint effort that views financial recovery as more than a numbers game. By considering both financial data and behavioural health, Debtox and The Silver Lining are empowering individuals to rebuild their lives, not just balance their books. This model ensures that the help provided addresses not only the immediate financial situation, but also the deeper personal challenges that may have contributed to it. This includes guiding clients through options like debt restructuring services and consolidated debt management to better match their unique life circumstances.This collaboration aligns closely with the Ministry of Law's recent efforts to strengthen the integrity of the Debt Repayment Scheme and prevent exploitation by unethical debt consultancy practices. Both Debtox and The Silver Lining welcome these measures as a positive step toward building trust and safeguarding the intent of the DRS. This partnership is designed not only to work within the bounds of the Ministry of Law's framework, but to enhance it, ensuring that each case is evaluated with empathy, care, and the understanding that financial hardship is often part of a broader personal struggle.At the heart of this collaboration is a shared belief: ethical debt resolution is about people, not just payments. Debtox and The Silver Lining are committed to breaking cycles, not only of debt but also of shame, relapse, and isolation. By combining expert financial guidance with compassionate recovery support, they hope to set a new benchmark for responsible debt assistance in Singapore.For more information, please visit https://debtox.sg/ Hashtag: #Debtox #TheSilverLining

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Debtox

Debtox is a dedicated partner for individuals seeking debt freedom. Since its inception, it has helped clients achieve financial stability by providing customised, proven solutions for managing debt. Alongside debt management strategies, Debtox equips clients with essential knowledge on handling creditors, understanding legal implications, and taking control of their finances. With a client-focused approach, Debtox guides individuals every step of the way toward achieving lasting financial freedom.



About The Silver Lining

The Silver Lining Community Services Ltd (TSL) is a non-profit organisation established under Kingdom Life Community Church that provides specialised services in problem-gambling education, debt management counseling, and crisis intervention to support affected individuals and their families.

