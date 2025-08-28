Best Brand Hotel title at this year’s Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas. This global recognition by Virtuoso’s network of elite travel agencies, advisors, and partners underscores Regent’s reputation for unparalleled service, refined design, and a timeless vision of luxury along Victoria Harbour. HONG KONG SAR / SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - Regent Hong Kong has been crowned the Best Hotel in Hong Kong 2025 , earning the prestigioustitle at this year’s Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas. This global recognition by Virtuoso’s network of elite travel agencies, advisors, and partners underscores Regent’s reputation for unparalleled service, refined design, and a timeless vision of luxury along Victoria Harbour.

Official Hotel Partner for the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards, blending cinematic glamour into curated cocktails and stays.

Partner of the Hong Kong Ballet, transforming the Lobby Lounge into an elegant pre-show sanctuary.

Official Hospitality Partner for ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, welcoming global leaders in fashion, music, and art.

Proud host of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr during the Saudi Super Cup, marking a milestone in the hotel’s storied legacy.

From premieres to galas, every event sparkles with Regent’s signature elegance and timeless sophistication.

Lai Ching Heen – Two MICHELIN stars & Black Pearl Two Diamond, Cantonese mastery with modern finesse.

The Steak House – Ranked among the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2025, renowned for precision-seared cuts and rare vintages.

Qura Bar – Named one of Tatler Hong Kong’s Best 20 Bars 2025, radiating vintage allure with rare spirits and harbour views.

Nobu Hong Kong – Japanese precision meets Peruvian warmth, embodying omotenashi.

Harbourside – A reimagined global hotel buffet marrying Asian & Western flavours.

Lobby Lounge – A serene retreat, elevating afternoon tea in Hong Kong against the backdrop of the Symphony of Lights.

Named Asia’s No. 1 Hotel by Travel + Leisure (2025).

Awarded Virtuoso Global Awards 2025 – Best Brand Hotel.

Weaves glamorous heritage with contemporary vision.

Stands as a timeless luxury icon along Victoria Harbour.

A balance of urban vibrancy and serene sanctuary

Award-winning dining experiences for gourmands

Suites designed as personal havens with panoramic views

Easy access to Kowloon’s cultural and heritage attractions

Warm, intuitive service from Regent Experience Agents

Harbourfront infinity pool, widely recognized as one of the best hotel pools in Hong Kong

M+ Museum – Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture.

Hong Kong Palace Museum – Home to priceless imperial treasures from Beijing’s Forbidden City.

Kai Tak Sports Park – A premier venue for international sporting and entertainment events in Kai Tai.



Guests enjoy personalized hotel wedding journeys and curated rituals crafted with effortless indulgence.

Regent’s service rekindles the warmth of its storied past, elevated to meet modern luxury standards.

Every detail is designed to deliver the best hospitality in Hong Kong, blending timeless elegance with contemporary refinement.

Virtuoso Travel Week is often described as the “fashion week” of luxury travel, where the world’s most discerning travel experts gather to celebrate excellence. Winningplaces Regent Hong Kong at the pinnacle of the industry, affirming its status as not just a leading hotel in the city, but also one of the top luxury hotels in Asia 2025.Matthew D. Upchurch, Chairman and CEO of Virtuoso, highlighted Regent Hong Kong’s achievement:“Regent Hong Kong exemplifies the innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment that define our network. Their dedication to creating unforgettable experiences elevates the Virtuoso community and the luxury travel industry as a whole.”Regent Hong Kong is more than a hotel—it is a stage for unforgettable occasions that live on in memory with quiet grace.Following its transformative relaunch in 2023, Regent Hong Kong has redefined the luxury hospitality landscape. Visionary designer Chi Wing Lo infused the property with serene interiors that harmonize with sweeping Victoria Harbour views, creating a tranquil haven amidst the city’s vibrant energy.The hotel’s Signature Suites , many with private rooftop terraces, provide panoramic harbour views and a new standard of discreet luxury. Every room is designed as a “Personal Haven”—a peaceful retreat where guests can pause, reflect, and savor the moment.For suite guests, the Regent Club offers a residential-style retreat with personalized service and exclusive experiences.Food and wine enthusiasts are spoiled for choice with six world-class restaurants and bars:The Virtuoso award adds to an impressive list of accolades Regent Hong Kong has received since reopening:These distinctions affirm Regent’s ability to balance urban dynamism with serene sophistication, making it the best luxury hotel in Hong Kong 2025 for discerning global travelers.Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong, shared his pride in the team’s achievement:“We are deeply honored to be named the ‘Best Brand Hotel’ by Virtuoso’s esteemed travel advisors. This recognition reflects the passion and professionalism of our team, who consistently craft unforgettable moments through thoughtful design, intuitive service, and curated experiences. We are grateful to our loyal guests and the global travel community for embracing our vision of discreet luxury on Victoria Harbour.”Travelers searching for the best hotel in Hong Kong 2025 will find that Regent offers:Whether staying for business, leisure, or a special occasion, Regent Hong Kong delivers unforgettable moments and a true sense of refined hospitality.Regent Hong Kong enjoys a prime location near the West Kowloon Cultural District, making it the perfect base for travelers who want to explore the city’s most iconic cultural attractions. From the hotel, guests have easy access to world-class destinations including:Continuing its legacy as a cultural gateway along Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong connects guests to the best of Hong Kong’s art, heritage, and modern lifestyle.At the heart of Regent Hong Kong is its signature philosophy: “On Your Terms.” This guiding principle ensures every stay is defined by intuitive, heartfelt hospitality that anticipates every desire.For discerning travelers searching for a luxury hotel in Hong Kong with world-class service, Regent stands as an icon of personalized, thoughtful hospitality.From its MICHELIN-starred dining to its harbourfront location and global recognition, Regent Hong Kong is more than a hotel—it is a destination in itself. Discover why it has been named the best luxury hotel in Hong Kong 2025 and experience timeless elegance on Victoria Harbour. Reserve a stay at Regent Hong Kong today and be part of an award-winning journey in luxury.Hashtag: #RegentHongKong #BestBrandHotel #VirtuosoTravelWeek2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.