SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Marking 30 years of excellence in education, EtonHouse International Education Group, together with E-Bridge Pre-School, has pledged $3 million over the next three years in support of the EtonHouse Community Fund (ECF), an IPC charity, to strengthen its impact on children and families in need. This new pledge builds on their long-standing commitment to giving back, with EtonHouse and E-Bridge having jointly contributed close to $5 million to ECF since its inception during the Group's 20th anniversary. From its humble beginnings on Broadrick Road in Singapore to a global network of over 100 schools across 9 countries, this milestone underscores EtonHouse's enduring mission to deliver transformative education while uplifting communities.The EtonHouse story began in 1995, when founder Dr. Ng Gim Choo, inspired by her daughter's learning experience in the UK, established the first EtonHouse school in Singapore. Her vision was to create a joyful, nurturing environment that would foster a love for learning."What brings me the greatest joy is not the number of schools we've opened, but the heartfelt stories from parents, about children who wake up excited for school, who love learning, and who thrive in life," reflected Dr. Ng. "It's the success we see in each child that makes this journey meaningful."Today, the Group's portfolio spans pre-schools, international schools, enrichment and after-school care, with offerings ranging from premium to affordable options to ensure more families have access to quality education. As an Anchor Operator, EtonHouse operates high-quality quality affordable pre-schools through E-Bridge Pre-Schools . Expansion continues with new campuses planned in Saudi Arabia and Bangkok, Thailand.Since taking the helm in 2020, Group CEO Mr. Ng Yi-Xian has broadened the Group's offerings to include Middleton International School , delivering affordable international education, and The Eton Academy , a transformative tuition centre, which expanded in 2025 with Elevate After School Care , offering holistic support for primary school children. Under his leadership, EtonHouse is not only expanding its educational reach but also pursuing a bold vision to grow into a billion-dollar organisation, leveraging both international expansion and diversification of services to achieve sustainable scale."As we celebrate 30 years of educational innovation, our mission remains unchanged, to prepare children not just for today's world, but for the future they will help shape," said Mr. Ng Yi-Xian. "We will continue to blend proven educational philosophies with cutting-edge technologies to nurture confident, curious, and compassionate global citizens."A highlight of the anniversary celebrations was theheld at, where over, including colleagues from overseas campuses, gathered to commemorate the Group's journey. The event was graced by, as the Guest of Honour.With over, this celebration honours the people at the heart of the organisation, its passionate educators and dedicated team members, whose efforts have shaped the lives of thousands of children over the years.EtonHouse continues to champion social responsibility through the EtonHouse Community Fund (ECF) , an IPC charity founded in 2015 during the Group's 20th anniversary to extend its mission beyond classrooms and campuses. Guided by Dr. Ng's belief in the power of education to uplift lives, ECF addresses pressing social issues: nearly a quarter of households in Singapore live in relative poverty, and over 22,000 children grow up in public rental flats, facing challenges that leave them disadvantaged in both educational access and readiness.ECF promotes social mobility by empowering children and youth from low-income families to succeed through education and holistic support, ensuring a fairer starting point for all. Its programmes—from the Joyful Learning Reading Programme to the ECF CARES Bursary and Youth Study Sponsorship—support children from pre-school to post-secondary, nurturing confidence, resilience, and academic progress.The impact is clear. Children achieve stronger academic and developmental outcomes, while families gain renewed hope and aspirations. Parents speak of children blossoming in confidence, while youths supported by ECF pursue higher education to break the cycle of poverty for their families.Over the next three years, ECF aims to raise $7 million to empower nearly 7,000 children and youth, sparking a ripple effect that transforms not only individual lives, but also families and communities for years to come.In tandem with its anniversary, EtonHouse has launched a community-wide challenge, "30 Years in Motion", encouraging students, staff, and families to collectively walk or run 30,000 kilometres by December 2025. This symbolic journey of movement and giving aligns with the Healthier SG initiative and aims to raise funds for children in need. Every kilometre is matched by a minimum donation and supported by Tote Board's matching grant.Donations can be made at https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/30yearsinmotion "Education and charity go hand in hand," said Dr. Ng. "If I can inspire more people to give back through our shared passion, I will continue to do so wholeheartedly."As EtonHouse celebrates its 30th anniversary, it remains focused on shaping the future of education. The Group continues to evolve, driven by a deep commitment to innovation, equity, and excellence in learning."We look forward to many more decades of inspiring and shaping future generations," said Mr. Ng. "The journey continues, and we're just getting started."Hashtag: #EtonHouse

EtonHouse International Education Group, headquartered in Singapore, operates more than 100 schools in 9 countries, including over 40 campuses in Singapore, catering to a diverse spectrum of students in both premium and affordable educational spaces.



The collective efforts impact the lives of over 25,000 children worldwide, reaffirming the commitment to delivering exceptional education on a global scale. With a legacy spanning nearly three decades, EtonHouse has consistently led the way in the realm of international education, offering innovative pre-schools and K-12 schools that nurture a close-knit family environment.



The educational philosophy, rooted in inquiry-based learning inspired by the renowned Reggio Emilia approach, is encapsulated in the "Inquire-Think-Learn" curriculum. EtonHouse International Schools are celebrated for their bilingual programmes and proudly offer internationally recognised qualifications such as IBPYP, IGCSE, and International A-Level certifications.



Its commitment to excellence has earned the Group numerous accolades, including:





E-Bridge successfully earned multiple accolades for teaching excellence and innovation from the ECDA Awards for Excellence in Early Childhood Development from 2019-2024



E-Bridge Pre-School Bukit Panjang clinched the "Outstanding Centre for Teaching and Learning Award" in 2019.





E-Bridge educators were commended with "Outstanding Early Childhood Teacher Award" in 2021





Clinched "Promising Infant Educator Award & Early Childhood Innovation Award" in 2022.





E-Bridge Pre-School SengKang Square won the "Outstanding Centre for Teaching and Learning Award" in 2023





Clinched the "Outstanding Centre for Teaching and Learning Award" for E-Bridge Pre-School Sengkang Square and "Outstanding Early Intervention Professional" in 2024.



EtonHouse International School Suzhou, an IB K-12 school, garnered recognition as one of China's top international schools, according to a research firm based in Washington, DC.



In 2023, EtonHouse China won the 'Forbes China Best International Education Group Award.'



In 2024, EtonHouse received the esteemed HoneyKids Singapore Education Awards, achieving Gold for "Best Bilingual Programme", Silver for "Best Small School in Singapore" and clinched both Gold and Silver for "Principal of the Year (Kindergarten).



Participation in Singapore's Anchor Operator (AOP) Scheme, launching E-Bridge Pre-School in 2014 to deliver top-notch infant care and pre-school education for children aged 2 months to 6 years across a network of 28 centres.



The expansion of EtonHouse's presence in Suzhou and Nanjing, China came at the invitation of the Jiangsu provincial government, reinforcing its commitment to global education.



Won an Economic Development Board tender in 2017 and introduced Middleton International School, offering an affordable schooling option for expatriate families.



At EtonHouse, collaboration with governments is a cornerstone of its mission. The partnerships include:In 2015, the EtonHouse Community Fund (ECF) was established, dedicated to enhancing the lives of underserved children and youth through education.The Eton Academy was launched in 2020, providing English, Maths, and Science academic programmes for Nursery 1 to Primary 6 in centres across the island. Building on this success, The Eton Academy expanded in 2025 with the introduction of Elevate After School Care, offering primary school children a holistic, well-rounded after-school experience that complements their academic development.EtonHouse International Education Group remains unwavering in its commitment to shaping futures and making a meaningful impact on the world through education.