Eight products were selected as finalists and will compete for the best new seafood product at Seafood Expo Asia, taking place 10-12 September in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Seafood Expo Asia , organized by Diversified, announces finalists for the annual Seafood Excellence Asia Awards. Eight finalists from countries around the world were selected and will compete for the best new seafood product award at the upcoming Seafood Expo Asia, taking place 10-12 September in Singapore. The finalists were selected based on several criteria including innovation, packaging, pricing and market acceptance.The finalists include:Premium Seafood DumplingsFrozen Salmon Trout FilletSnow Treasures Miso-Marinated Cod CubeLobster OilUni Fresco Paste - Uni PasteShutoProtein Pho FusionSquid Har KowThe live judging and tasting of the finalist products will take place on day one in the Product Showcase (stand #D19) by a panel of high-volume seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries across Asia. Winners of the awards will be announced at the end of day one during the event. All products submitted for the competition will be on display at the Product Showcase and can be viewed on the event's website: Seafood Excellence Asia Awards Product Showcase - Seafood Expo Asia The Seafood Excellence Asia Awards is an extension of the Seafood Excellence awards featured at Seafood Expo North America and Seafood Expo Global, which consist of seafood buyers tasting, judging and selecting the best seafood products in the retail and HORECA (hotel/restaurant/catering) sectors.Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia, find information on the product showcase, the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia Hashtag: #SEASIA25

Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers from across Asia and industry suppliers from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition's official media covering industry news year-round.



About Diversified

Diversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.

