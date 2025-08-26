Strengthening its ecosystem, Shopee connects affiliates and brands to help shoppers enjoy Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat deals.

500 top-performing affiliates who were matched with over 70 local favourite brands to connect, collaborate, and create content, empowering Malaysians to shop Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat ahead of Merdeka and the 9.9 Sale.



Affiliates wave the Malaysian national flag at Shopee House.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - For the first time Shopee’s flagship event, Shopee House, welcomed affiliates from every channel, including Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and YouTube Shopping, at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last weekend. The two-day activation brought togetherwho were matched withto connect, collaborate, and create content, empowering Malaysians to shopandahead of Merdeka and the 9.9 Sale.

Demonstrating the impact of these collaborations, livestream affiliates are set to hostfeaturing participating brands leading up to 9.9. These sessions will include product demos, interactive Q&As, and real-time promotions to drive awareness and excitement for brands likeandMarking their third participation in Shopee House,, a jewellery brand from Kelantan with an established presence across Southeast Asia, shared their positive experience. “Through Shopee House, we were able to connect with a loyal customer-turned-affiliate who not only knew our products very well, but believed in them too. In fact, one of our affiliates achievedjust last month. This shows that when customers truly connect with a brand, they don't just buy from it; they grow with it, building trust and creating long-term success together.” commentedMeanwhile,, a Malaysian brand specialising in cleaning products and solutions, made its Shopee House debut. The brand cited, “Our experience at Shopee House was truly amazing, it gave us the chance to connect with a diverse group of affiliates, share product knowledge, and exchange valuable perspectives. We’re especially grateful to have engaged withwho registered with us during the event, and look forward to continuing this collaboration.”Shopee also organised roundtable sessions with key affiliates during the event, in line with the brand's commitment towards inclusivity and supporting local content creators.shared her experience as an affiliate during the roundtable. “Shopee has given me the space, tools, and support to grow from a part-time affiliate into a full-time content creator. Along the way, I’ve learned how to create content that resonates better with my audience, build stronger connections in the community, and at the same time, support local brands by bringing their products closer to Malaysians.”YouTube affiliatesaid during the roundtable, “It means a lot to have a platform like Shopee that listens to our feedback. Being part of this dialogue makes me feel valued, and I’m grateful to contribute towards shaping a better space that will empower future affiliates to grow with even more opportunities.”“As 9.9 Super Shopping Day draws near, Shopee House highlights our dedication to enhancing the online shopping journey for Malaysians,” said. “By successfully matchingto more than, we continue to bring non-stop deals directly to buyers. This ensures Malaysians can continue to enjoydeals anddelivery with the products they love, all while shopping with greater trust, satisfaction, and convenience.”Starting from 26 August 2025, joinand other content creators as they celebrate 9.9 Super Shopping Day where Malaysians can enjoy exciting offers, such as, and.Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeRaiLokal

