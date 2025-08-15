Shopee’s diverse content ecosystem drives fashion sales, orders and shopper savings.

Infographic: 'Get Ready With Shopee' garners 15 Million Views through Shopee Video





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2025 -Last week, the 8.8 Shopee Live Fashion Week lit up Malaysia’s fashion scene, treating shoppers to unbeatable savings, daily fashion content, and non-stop livestream entertainment. With countless styles just a click away, Shopee made online shoppingand effortless with daily discounts on trendy fashion items, livestream, and free shipping with special appearances by Malaysia’s favourite content creators,andThis success was made possible through a powerful combination of Shopee Livestream, Shopee Video, and affiliate marketing, collectively driving visibility for fashion brands and making it easier for shoppers to discover new trends and while enjoyingdeals.During the 8.8 sale, Shopee Live took centre stage with non-stop daily themed fashion marathon shows. Covering the latest fashion finds, brand features, and influencer appearances, Malaysians tuned in for real-time product demos, expert styling tips, and interactive Q&As. Malaysians saved more thanby ordering through Shopee Live this 8.8, stretching every ringgit to enjoy the latest fashion trends without stressing the wallet.During the campaign’s peak day, these livestreams drew up tocompared to an average day, giving fashion brands immense visibility and conversion. Through livestreams alone, Fashion brands witnessed a, with affiliates playing a crucial role in amplifying this impact through Shopee Live, contributingfor fashion sellers.Livestreaming is a powerful tool for fashion brands to connect with buyers and demonstrate how their items look and feel through live interaction. Panda Eyes, a brand well-known for its diverse range of fashion products, saw first-hand the impact of livestreaming, “The 8.8 campaign’s strong focus on fashion gave us the perfect stage to engage with our audience in real time. By the end of the campaign, our orders increased bycompared to a normal day,” the brand shared.a popular fashion content creator says, “Livestreams are more than just a way to showcase fashion, they’re where I find great deals. Being part of the 8.8 sale and having the chance to walk as a model in the Shopee Live Fashion Runway Show was truly special for me. It gave me a unique opportunity to connect with Malaysians, share my love for fashion, and show my followers how to shop smart, something I genuinely enjoy doing.”On top of livestreaming, Shopee Video proved to be another effective tool for fashion growth this 8.8, serving as a crucial touchpoint for brands and shoppers. Led mainly by affiliates, it leverages short-form content and word-of-marketing to help shoppers find new fashion pieces atprices. Fashion brands that tapped into Shopee’s extensive network ofduring 8.8 saw their affiliate-driven sales almostthrough Shopee Video.Adding to the excitement,was the campaign’s centrepiece contest where thousands of fashion-themed Shopee Videos were submitted during the campaign. The videos garnered more than, positively boosting the reach and engagement of featured fashion brands throughout the contest.Beyond entertaining content, Malaysians also searched for fashion accessories the most, with women’s shoes, bags and blouses leading the search rankings during 8.8.“8.8 Shopee Live Fashion Week shows how our content tools, together with affiliates, help connect brands and buyers. By making it easier for shoppers to find what they want, we continue to reinforce Shopee as the preferred platform for affordable fashion,” saidThis powerful collaboration not only enhances convenience but also aligns perfectly with Shopee’s mission to support the growth of businesses of all sizes, a commitment deeply embedded in the company's culture and operations.Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeRaiLokal

