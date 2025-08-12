[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") announces that, as of today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol of FRSFP.Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of First Phosphate common shares to U.S. investors.OTCQX is the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade.To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for First Phosphate common shares at www.otcmarkets.com Along with trading on OTCQX, common shares of First Phosphate will continue to trade on the CSE and the FSE for global investor exposure.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company's vertically integrated approach connects sustainable phosphate mining in Quebec with North American battery supply chains, targeting the energy storage, data center, robotics, mobility, and defense sectors. First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is one of North America's rare igneous phosphate resources, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial OfficerTél : +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X : https://x.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

