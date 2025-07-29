Finex and Human Initiative Bring Joy and Learning to 100 Children Through "Edu Trip" Charity Program

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - In collaboration with Human Initiative, Finex an A+++ status Indonesian broker, hosted the Edu Trip program — a day of outdoor learning and play for 100 underprivileged children. The program strengthens the broker's commitment to education, empowerment, and social impact. The event took place at Rivera Outbound and Edutainment in Bogor, Indonesia.The Edu Trip is the second initiative of the partnership between Finex and Human Initiative, building on the success of the Finex Ramadan CSR campaign. The program aims to create lasting change in underserved communities by celebrating every child's right to play, learn, and grow in a supportive and joyful environment.The event brought together children between the ages of 7 and 15 and engaged them in various fun and educational activities designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and confidence. Activities included team-building games and interactive learning experiences. Finex distributed 100 packages of basic goods to children to help meet their daily needs as part of its broader mission to support families in need.According to a Finex representative, Edu Trip is ". The representative thanked Human Initiative for the collaboration and shared vision of making a real difference, adding,Human Initiative is a humanitarian organization that focuses on disaster relief, education, and sustainable community development. With a people-centered approach, it works to uplift individuals' dignity and ensure that no one is left behind.Hashtag: #Finex #CSR #Broker

About Finex

Finex is a regulated Forex broker based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Finex provides competitive conditions for trading Forex currencies, commodities, and indices. Established in 2012, Finex is supervised by BAPPEBTI (Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency), an Indonesian regulator, which ensures the protection of traders' funds by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

