SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - CDNetworks , the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the key WAF & Cloud Security providers in Japan's cybersecurity market, according to the ITR Market View: Cyber Security Solutions Market 2025 , a market survey report published by ITR Corporation, Japan's leading IT market research authority.This acknowledgment reinforces CDNetworks' strong position in Japan's cloud security landscape and underscores the trust that local enterprises place in its ability to deliver comprehensive, tailored security solutions amid an increasingly complex threat environment.CDNetworks' flagship solution, Cloud Security 2.0, integrates advanced AI and machine learning with a cloud-native architecture, delivering multi-layered protection through DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Bot Management, and API Security—all unified on a single platform. These core capabilities are powerfully enhanced by an AI Engine that continuously analyzes traffic, identifies anomalies, and autonomously adapts to defend against emerging threats, helping enterprises stay ahead of attackers.To learn more about CDNetworks' Cloud Security 2.0, please visit here Hashtag: #CDNetworks #CyberSecurity #WAF #CloudSecurity

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, edge computing, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.



