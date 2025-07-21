SKINARMA introduces new functional ripstop bags in a range of sizes and colors with the JAGER carry collection.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 July 2025 - SKINARMA has launched the JAGER collection, a versatile lineup built for everyday explorers who need gear that keeps up with their pace. Crafted with functionality and durability in mind, these five bags blend classic styling with modern features, offering earth-toned designs that work from city streets to off-grid escapes. Whether for daily commutes, weekend travel, or outdoor use, JAGER is made to look sharp and perform under pressure.Each bag in the JAGER collection is made with water-resistant ripstop nylon, woven to handle everyday wear while keeping your essentials protected. Smart pocket placement and padded compartments make organization simple, whether you’re commuting, traveling, or moving through your day. With a clean, modern design and functional details, JAGER delivers practical performance with a street-ready look.The Foldtop Backpack is the standout of the JAGER collection, created for those who need a reliable carry that does it all. It holds a 14” laptop with room for everyday gear, and side pockets keep bottles or small items close at hand. Front utility loops offer quick-access storage, while its foldtop closure adds extra protection and a sharp urban silhouette. It’s built tough for travel, work, or outdoor use—so your backpack is never what holds you back.Next, the Zip Utility Tote gives you space without bulk. Its wide-mouth opening makes packing easy, and five interior pockets keep things organized. Three outer pockets let you grab essentials quickly. With adjustable straps, you can carry it how you want—over the shoulder, by hand, or crossbody. It’s a solid upgrade from the usual tote bag.The Cargo-Pocket Crossbody is compact but built for flexibility. Dual compartments, utility loops, and an expandable bottle pocket give you plenty of space for daily items. Meanwhile, a magnetic strap clasp makes it quick to take off, and a full-length back zip pocket keeps your go-to items close. Small in size like most crossbodies, but amplified with clever features to achieve more.The lineup continues with the Clutch Bag , lightweight and easy to carry with four interior pockets to keep your items in place. Interchangeable straps let you wear it your way—shoulder, wrist, or crossbody. The rugged cross-hatch material nods to outdoor gear, but the clean shape keeps it ready for the city.Lastly, the 14” Laptop Sleeve is padded to protect your device on the move. Utility pockets give you extra space for cables, chargers, or other gear, and a hidden handle makes it easy to grab and go. Designed for people who take their tech everywhere, it combines day-to-day utility with outdoor-inspired cues.JAGER breaks down the walls between tech, fashion, and lifestyle. Shattering the outdated idea that function means dull or boring, SKINARMA delivers tech-integrated designs inspired by expedition-level durability—not limited by traditional carry gear. When your gear understands your hustle, everything falls into place.“The JAGER collection represents the brand’s signature take on practical, functional carry,” said Darren Tan, Lead Principal Designer at SKINARMA. “We put careful thought into all aspects—the exterior material, combination of pockets and compartments, and even small details like zip-closures—in order to meet the traditional needs of everyday carry items while still standing out in a bold and distinct way.”Upgrade your old carry. The full JAGER collection awaits at SKINARMA.com , ready to prove that raw utility and urban edge don’t have to lead separate lives. Join the SKRM Community for 10% off and VIP access to exclusive updates. Level up with SKINARMA’s loyalty program and earn points, unlock rewards, and get early access to new drops. Follow the brand on Instagram Facebook , and TikTok to stay connected with a community redefining smart carry.Hashtag: #Skinarma #Technology #Lifestyle

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SKINARMA

SKINARMA, a Singapore-based fashion-forward tech brand, offers streetwear-inspired accessories like iPhone, MacBook and AirPods cases, along with bags and apparel. Since its launch in 2018, the brand has built a dedicated following in cities such as Shanghai, Tokyo, Bangkok and Dubai. With community and culture at the heart of their designs, SKINARMA aims to rewrite the intersection of fashion, technology and art.

