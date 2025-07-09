MINSK, BELARUS - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, has begun testing its own ride-hailing service in Belarus. The company expects the new service to help diversify its business and increase user engagement with its digital ecosystem.The beta testing of the WB Taxi app began in July in the Minsk region. The first users of the taxi service were selected from among Wildberries marketplace customers. After receiving feedback from them, the company plans to refine the app and launch it to a broader audience."The launch of WB Taxi is an important step in the company's business diversification," said Mikhail Zhigalo, Director of WB Taxi. "It will strengthen our position not only as a marketplace, but also as an ecosystem of everyday services. We expect the new service to expand our user base, increase engagement, and create additional touchpoints with the brand."At the core of WB Taxi is a proprietary navigation system developed in-house. WB Maps are tailored to users' needs, making the taxi booking and ride experience convenient and intuitive.With over 20 years of experience in e-commerce, Wildberries has accumulated significant expertise in transport logistics. The company operates its own vehicle fleet, partners with logistics firms, and engages private carriers.WB Taxi aims to ensure price transparency and avoiding sudden fare hikes. For drivers, WB Taxi will offer a stable commission rate.Wildberries chose Belarus as the launch market for its ride-hailing service due to the country's progressive legislation in digital technology and transportation services, as well as the growing demand for ride services. If successful, the company plans to scale WB Taxi to other markets where it operates.Hashtag: #Wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and 83,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.

