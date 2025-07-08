Jollibee Group Q1 2025 Financial Highlights show strong sales and revenue growth, with systemwide sales up 18.9% and revenue up 14.6% year-on-year.





Financial Data

Quarter 1 (Unaudited)



In PHP Millions Except for Per Share Data





% Change

2025

2024

System Wide Sales

103, 197 (US$ 1,757)

86,827 (US $1,478)

18.9

Revenues

70,226 (US$ 1,196)

61,304 (US$ 1,044)

14.6

Operating Income

4,809 (US$ 81.9)

4,091 (US$ 69.7)

17.6

EBITDA

9,776 (US$ 166.5)

8,949 (US$ 152.4)

9.2

Net Income

2,499 (US$ 42.6)

2,704 (US$ 46.0)

(7.6)

Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of





the Parent Company

2,406 (US$ 41.0)

2,617 (US $ 44.6)

(8.1)

Earnings Per Share - Basic

2.069 (US$ 0.035)

2.244 (US$ 0.038)

(7.8)

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

2.062 (US$ 0.035)

2.238 (US$ 0.038)

(7.9)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC), one of the world's largest and fastest-growing food service companies, reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting strong performance both in its Philippine and international markets including continued momentum in key Asian markets such as Singapore, Vietnam, and (West) Malaysia.For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Jollibee Group reported system-wide sales (SWS) of Php 103.2 billion (US$ 1.76 billion), an increase of 18.9% compared to Php 86.8 billion (US$ 1.48 billion) in the same period last year. Consolidated revenues grew by 14.6% year-over-year to Php 70.2 billion (US$ 1.20 billion). This growth was driven by a combination of 5.5% same store sales growth (SSSG), mainly from volume growth and new store contributions.Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) in the Philippines rose by 8.5%, led by Mang Inasal (+15.9%), Red Ribbon (+11.1%), Jollibee (+8.6%), and Chowking (+6.2%). This drove an 11.9% increase in system-wide sales in Q1 2025, primarily fueled by higher transaction volumes. International SSSG grew slightly by 0.7%, with strong contributions from Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA) at +5.3%, North American operations of Asian brands—such as Jollibee, Chowking, and Red Ribbon—at +4.8%, Highlands Coffee +4.4%, Milksha +3.1%, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) +2.8%. The China business declined by 8.3%, although Yonghe King showed sequential improvement in transaction count. Smashburger also posted an 8.0% decline in SSSG, mainly due to lower transaction volumes.Jollibee Group Global President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong commented,Jollibee Group's international business saw system-wide sales (SWS) increase by 29.5%. This performance was significantly supported by the acquisition of Compose Coffee, which contributed 17.8% to the international business' SWS growth. The Group's Coffee and Tea segment—now comprising 45.4% of its international SWS—recorded a 62.2% increase, with Compose Coffee accounting for 49% of this growth.Tim Ho Wan, now 100% owned by the Jollibee Group effective 02 January 2025, contributed to the international business' growth in the quarter.Flagship brand Jollibee system-wide sales rose by 13.9% globally, with standout performances in several international markets. The Philippines recorded 13.3% growth, China (Hong Kong and Macau) 12.9%, North America 10.9%, Southeast Asia 27.8%, the Middle East 12.9%, Europe 10.9%, and Guam 20.2%.These results underscore the Jollibee brand's growing global appeal and its positioning to win with consumers across diverse international markets. Singapore alongside other Southeast Asia markets continue to play an important role in the Group's expansion, reflecting increased brand recognition and strong operational performance in the region.Operating income grew by 17.6% to Php 4.8 billion (US$ 81.9 million), despite a 56.2% increase in advertising and promotions aimed at building brand equity and expanding market reach. The corresponding margin improved by 10 basis points due to higher gross profit levels and a modest rise in general and administrative expenses.Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company (NIAT) decreased by 8.1% to Php 2.4 billion (US$ 41.0 million), driven by higher below-the-line items. However, quarter-on-quarter, both operating income and NIAT increased by double digits. The year-over-year NIAT decline was largely due to non-operational factors.Jollibee Group Global Chief Financial and Risk Officer Richard Shin commented, "As of March 2025, the Jollibee Group's global store network increased by 44.3% year-over-year to 9,935 stores. This includes 3,393 stores in the Philippines and 6,542 stores internationally, comprising 560 in China, 361 in North America, 393 in EMEAA, 865 with Highlands Coffee primarily in Vietnam, 1,246 with CBTL, 340 with Milksha, 2,700 with Compose Coffee, and 77 with Tim Ho Wan.The Jollibee Group's performance in Q1 2025 reflects its focused execution and the strength of its global portfolio. The continued success in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, supports its ambition to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world.On the corporate governance front, the Jollibee Group's Board of Directors approved the declaration of a regular cash dividend of Php 1.33 (US$ 0.024) per share of common stock on April 14, 2025. The dividend was released on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2025.The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and the Jollibee Group gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Jollibee Group's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Jollibee Group or person acting on behalf of the Jollibee Group expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.

About Jollibee Group

The Jollibee Group (PSE: JFC) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. Its portfolio includes 19 brands with over 9,900 stores across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.



