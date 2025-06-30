Exhibiting at IVS Startup Market to Showcase Advanced Water DX Solutions



Now in its 19th year since 2007, IVS LAUNCHPAD has established itself as Asia's most influential startup competition. The platform has launched numerous companies that have gone on to achieve major funding rounds and successful market exits, making it a crucial stepping stone for emerging technology companies seeking regional expansion.



CEO Yasuhito Sakuraba will present "Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak" to leading investors and industry executives on July 3 at 3:00 PM JST at Rohm Theatre Kyoto, Japan.

Date: July 3, 2025 (Thursday) 3:00 PM JST



Venue: Rohm Theatre Kyoto Main Hall

(9-1, Okazaki Seishojicho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan)



Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/ZlovKHZDL40?feature=share

IVS2025 is a conference for entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, engineers, researchers, and all those interested in startups and open innovation. IVS Startup Market features 300 companies over three days, with 100 companies rotating daily. Only startups selected by the IVS2025 Startup Market Selection Committee through VC recommendations or self-nomination can participate. The venue facilitates efficient networking among investors, corporations, and startups, with representatives present at each booth for partnerships, fundraising, and recruitment discussions.

Official Name: IVS2025



Schedule: Main Event: July 2 to 4, 2025 (Wednesday to Friday)



Venue: Kyoto International Conference Center (Miyako Messe),

Rohm Theatre Kyoto, and other locations



Organizer: IVS KYOTO Executive Committee

(Headline Japan / Kyoto Prefecture / Kyoto City)





Official Website: https://www.ivs.events/

Official Social Media: https://x.com/IVS_Official

Tenchijin will simultaneously showcase its "Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak" solution at the startup exhibition, demonstrating how satellite technology can revolutionize municipal water systems globally. Our COO, Norito Higuchi, will provide demonstrations and consultations.



KnoWaterleak is an innovative platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks. The system analyzes space-derived data to identify potential leaks within 100-meter square zones, providing unprecedented insights through a 5-level risk evaluation system.



Through continuous AI learning and data collection, the platform demonstrates efficiency in sustainable water management, reducing inspection costs by approximately 65% and saving 85% of time. This technology was recognized by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.

Tenchijin Exhibition Date: July 3, 2025 (Thursday)



Booth Numbers: 3F-SM-B- / 72



Location: Kyoto International Conference Center (Miyako Messe)



"We're using space technology to solve critical infrastructure challenges that affect millions of people worldwide," said CEO Sakuraba. "Our participation in both IVS2025 LAUNCHPAD and Startup Market represents a major milestone in bringing these solutions to water authorities globally, where aging infrastructure and rapid urbanization create urgent needs."

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator revolutionizing sustainable water infrastructure management, today announced it has been selected as one of 15 finalists for IVS2025 LAUNCHPAD from over 350 global applicants. The company will also exhibit at the "IVS Startup Market" during the three-day conference (July 2 to 4) at Kyoto's Miyako Messe, Japan.

About Tenchijin Inc.

Tenchijin, Inc. is a space-tech innovator leveraging satellite data and AI to detect hidden water infrastructure risks, predict potential leaks, and drive more sustainable, efficient water management through space-derived insights. Our flagship product, KnoWaterleak, combines satellite technology with advanced AI algorithms to proactively identify and prevent costly infrastructure failures, enabling organizations to manage their water systems more sustainably.



Company Overview:

