HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - The Cyberport 5 building is set to become a prominent and significant landmark in Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. Equipped with next-generation digital infrastructure and advanced smart office facilities, it will support research and development (R&D) in cutting-edge fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), data science, blockchain and cybersecurity. This landmark development will bolster key I&T sectors, including smart cities, financial technology, low-altitude economy, culture, sports and tourism, as well as driving the growth of strategic emerging industries. By providing expanded space for research, innovation and demonstration of solutions, Cyberport 5 will attract top-tier I&T enterprises from both the Mainland Chinese and international markets, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a hub for global talent in the field.said, "The Cyberport expansion project marks a key milestone in the evolution of Hong Kong's I&T infrastructure. It offers more extensive and vibrant spaces for technology enterprises, enabling Hong Kong to foster new quality productive forces and to drive the development of strategic emerging industries and future industries. The Cyberport 5 building will be equipped with advanced technological facilities to provide staunch and continuous support for the research, development, and application of innovative technologies. This will enhance intelligent upgrading and transformation of different industries, driving the high-quality development of Hong Kong's digital economy and smart city. In addition, it will attract more domestic and international technology firms and talents to Cyberport, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a global hub for innovation and technology. The expansion project will at the same time enhance the waterfront park with improved green landscaping, smart facilities, and pet-friendly environment, allowing the public to enjoy a high-quality living driven by I&T, while promoting a harmonious, inclusive, smart and sustainable community."The Cyberport expansion project includes the construction of Cyberport 5 building and enhancement of the waterfront park. Cyberport 5 is a 10-storey building with a panoramic sea view located at the northwest of the park, occupies 1.6 hectares with a gross floor area of approximately 66,000 square metres, among which 36,000 square metres were office and co-working space representing approximately 30% of the current total floor area. The new building features curvilinear and cascading design, incorporating atriums, skylights and outdoor terraces. It fosters exchanges and interaction among users in flexible workspaces and dedicated collaborative areas, with elevated walkways connecting to the adjacent campus. Cyberport 5 also includes advanced technological infrastructure, housing a Tier-III+ grade sustainable data centre as the data services platform. With proximity to Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Centre (AISC) and Hong Kong Internet Exchange (HKIX), it will provide high power density, top-performance data storage and computing capabilities. With dedicated fibre optics, multi-cloud platforms, and 10G broadband services, the building will offer ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity. In addition, the infrastructure is ready to support high-speed submarine cable network connections, accelerating global network connectivity, international communication integration, and data transmission. Cyberport 5 will feature a multi-function hall with a capacity of 800 attendees, making it ideal for hosting large industry events to promote exchange within the tech sector. The building also provides over 5,000 square metres of public open space, a sunset observation deck and other viewing facilities for public enjoyment. In addition, an array of ancillary facilities will further enhance visitors' experience in retail and dining.Cyberport is committed to fostering sustainable development by leveraging innovative technologies. The new building incorporates green and smart design elements, such as Internet of Things (IoT) technology and renewable energy applications, positioning it as a model for low-carbon architecture. During construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology was employed, alongside 4D BIM simulations for project management and an IoT-based electronic monitoring system to ensure operational efficiency and safety. Additionally, we adopted "Modular Integrated Construction (MiC)", with materials transported by shipping, and implemented real-time monitoring and preventive measures to minimise environmental impact. The new building with green building and design features has garnered multiple industry certifications, targeting to achieve BEAM Plus New Buildings 1.2 Platinum Rating, BEAM Plus New Data Centres 1.0 Platinum Rating, and has achieved WiredScore Platinum Rating and SmartScore Platinum Rating. The project has also received numerous industry awards for smart building and construction, including recognitions from the Construction Industry Council, the Hong Kong Green Building Council, and the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, demonstrating extensive industry recognition of its achievements.As part of the expansion project, the waterfront park has also been enhanced to bring a luxuriantly green public space for the community. The park will provide a waterfront promenade and smart facilities, and enhanced the green landscape, park and disembarkation facilities and more, with the aim of creating a pet-friendly environment, transforming the park into a public space for leisure, sports and technology experience, and allowing the public to enjoy a comfortable and pleasant outdoor environment for a more diverse and high-quality community life.With tenancy interest from various enterprises and organisations, Cyberport has appointed CBRE Hong Kong as the chief leasing agent to handle leasing matters for the Cyberport 5 building. For more details about the Cyberport expansion project, please visit https://cpx.cyberport.hk . 