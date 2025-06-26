EcoFood@Mandai Food Factory in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - A new food factory hub, EcoFood@Mandai, has officially launched in Singapore’s northern region, bringing purpose-built factory units to a wide range of food and beverage (F&B) businesses. Strategically located in the Mandai industrial zone, this development aims to serve as a functional space for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to set up operations such as food processing, manufacturing, or packaging within a dedicated infrastructure.The opening comes at a time when demand for food production space remains steady, driven by Singapore’s robust F&B sector and government initiatives to strengthen local food resilience. By offering customisable units for sale, not rent, EcoFood@Mandai provides long-term asset security for business owners while supporting operational flexibility through modular design options.The local industry comprises a diverse mix of food businesses, from large-scale food manufacturers to cloud kitchen operators and specialised artisanal producers. Common types of operations include cold storage, roasted coffee bean production, cooked meat manufacturing, dessert preparation, and seafood processing.At EcoFood@Mandai, each unit is designed with the infrastructure to support a wide spectrum of these activities. Businesses in Singapore may install their own cold room facilities , set up commercial-grade kitchens, or develop bespoke layouts to support streamlined workflow, hygiene zoning, and food safety protocols. This flexibility is particularly important for growing brands who require purpose-built spaces for their unique production lines.One example might be a commercial kitchen operator preparing frozen meals for retail and delivery. Another may be a beverage start-up requiring controlled temperature zones for bottling and mixing. By purchasing space at EcoFood@Mandai, these businesses gain ownership over their premises while enjoying shared access to vehicle loading bays, high floor loading capacities, and waste management systems—features that are essential to food factory operations.Unlike conventional industrial buildings, EcoFood@Mandai is tailored specifically for food businesses. The units are zoned for food production and come with features suited to chilled and frozen storage, food preparation, and even automation. Owners can install a cold room Singapore-compliant with HACCP or SFA standards to ensure product safety and temperature control, which is vital in handling perishable goods such as seafood, dairy, and pre-cooked meals.Additionally, the development’s layout is conducive to cloud kitchen setups, which continue to be in demand as the online food delivery economy matures. Businesses can build dedicated cloud kitchen spaces within the units, enabling them to serve multiple food brands under one roof with optimised kitchen workflows and minimal customer-facing space requirements.Located within the Mandai industrial cluster, the new Mandai food factory project benefits from proximity to key food manufacturing zones and established logistics routes. Its closeness to the Woodlands Causeway significantly reduces transportation time, an essential advantage for businesses dealing with perishable goods and time-sensitive distribution.The area is also home to a growing number of commercial kitchen operators, particularly those serving institutions and food delivery services. The ability to customise and install a fully operational cold room on site enhances the value proposition for companies looking to expand capacity or reduce reliance on leased facilities.The nearby Sungei Kadut Eco District is set to become a hub for innovation, with upcoming developments like the Agri-Food Innovation Park. This ecosystem will bring food manufacturers, high-tech farming communities, suppliers, and distributors in one vicinity, creating opportunities for collaboration and operational efficiency.EcoFood@Mandai differs from typical rental-based food factory developments. Units are available for sale only, offering buyers complete autonomy in tailoring their space to suit specific production needs. Whether outfitting a central kitchen, a drinks bottling line, or a raw ingredient packaging area, buyers can work with their own contractors and consultants to optimise the layout.This model of ownership aligns with the long-term needs of food manufacturers, many of whom require stability to make capital-intensive investments such as refrigeration systems or food-safe flooring. The ability to build a dedicated cold room, a key element in many food production businesses, without tenancy constraints adds to the site’s appeal.As Singapore continues to grow its food resilience strategy, developments like EcoFood@Mandai will play a role in enabling innovation, scale, and specialisation in food production. 