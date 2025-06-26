Continued Gross Profit Margin and Net Operating Cash Flow improvements albeit difficult market conditions

Due to economic slowdown and challenges, increased competition within the industry, and weakened consumer confidence, the Group's revenue for the Period decreased by 17.4% to JPY21,672 million (equivalent to USD142.9 million).

Nonetheless, retail revenue grew by 11.0% and 8.9% respectively in Mainland China and Taiwan during the Period and revenue from Europe increased by 16.4%, rising from JPY361.8 million for the year ended 31 March 2024 to JPY421.0 million.

Gross profit margin expanded by 3.2 percentage points, reaching 54.4%, following improvements in Japan's gross margin command.

Net operating cash flow increased by 1.5% to JPY5,497 million (equivalent to USD36.2 million).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 -("HONMA"; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEx stock code: 6858), one of the world's most prestigious golf brands, announces its consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025 (the "Period").For the year ended 31 March 2025, the golf industry witnessed increased market competition and adjustments in both participation and purchase intent resulting from economic slowdowns and challenges in certain parts of the world. Despite unfavorable market conditions, HONMA continued to implement its long-term business strategies by investing into its product development, distribution footprint and brand marketing efforts while carefully protecting its financial strength and cash flow.Amidst downward adjustments in the global golf industry, HONMA remained focused on cultivating its home markets in Asia and further consolidated and streamlined its product offerings around two key consumer segments - super-premium and premium - performance. HONMA has been maintained a leading and strong market position in the super-premium segment for decades, developing and selling clubs that combine Japanese aesthetic beauty with uncompromising features. The premium-performance segment, which is dominated by avid golfers, has enjoyed the strongest growth momentum for years and is the largest in terms of participation. To increase its penetration into both segments, HONMA has simplified its product strategy. This includes enriching its TOUR WORLD club portfolio with a performance enhancement series and renewing its classic BERES club family with a modern and sophisticated design approach to appeal to today's golfers.HONMA derived most of its revenue from the sales and distribution of golf clubs. During the Period, golf clubs generated 70% of the Group's total revenue. HONMA remains committed to apply cutting-edge technologies and artisan-style Japanese craftsmanship to the design, development, and manufacturing of a comprehensive range of exquisitely crafted, performance-driven golf clubs.In addition to clubs, HONMA launched various golf ball products with its own patent and relaunched its apparel business to create a comprehensive range of golf products for golfers in the super-premium and premium-performance segments. These new product portfolios have generated stable revenue contributions over the past years and aim to meet the HONMA brand positioning and play preferences of its consumers.Driven by continued price management and enhanced product offerings, HONMA's overall gross profit margin expanded by 3.2 percentage points year-on-year, despite increases in raw material prices and unfavorable currency movements. Specifically, the gross profit margins for golf balls, apparel, and accessories rose by 4.0, 9.9, and 22.7 percentage points year-on-year respectively.HONMA made constant upgrade of its retail presence with top-tier locations, revitalized visual identity, fresh design concepts, and enhanced customer experiences. As a result, sales from self-owned channels increased 2.8% year-on-year to JPY 11,263 million.North America and Europe continued to enjoy the largest golfer demographics, albeit with varied market conditions. For the year ended 31 March 2025, HONMA reprioritized its distribution strategy in these regions by focusing on a select group of premier accounts that best represent HONMA's tradition and commitment to the super-premium and premium-performance consumer segments. Concurrently, HONMA optimized its organisational set up and cost base in both markets to ensure stable near- to mid-term growth amidst social, economic, and financial uncertainties.As part of this strategic adjustment, HONMA opened 26 points of sales ("") in North America during the year, bringing the total to 370 as of 31 March 2025. In Europe, HONMA opened seven new POS, expanding its network to 136 locations.HONMA initiated various programs to enhance its global brand positioning and communication with target consumers. To re-define the HONMA brand as a dynamic, relevant, and premium golf lifestyle brand among internet-savvy younger golfers, HONMA has consistently elevated its global website and social media platforms with regular and relevant visual and content updates to continuously promote brand and product awareness and appeal to younger golfers.With a full-channel approach and a boost in digital marketing investment, HONMA's e-commerce sales rose 6.3% year-on-year while Japan and China recorded a year-on-year increase of 10.1% and 6.9% rise.To create an end-to-end digital ecosystem around the redefined brand and golfers in the super-premium and premium-performance segments, HONMA has implemented customer relationship management (CRM) systems in multiple markets. The Group has also added advanced e-commerce capabilities and consumer-centric custom tools to provide consumers with the ultimate 360-degree brand experience. These initiatives strengthen HONMA's direct-to-consumer communication and are expected to eventually increase sales both online and offline.In the coming years, HONMA will continue to execute its long-term growth strategy to establish itself as a world-leading golf lifestyle company, leveraging HONMA's brand legacy, expanding distribution network, and innovative technologies, and traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Key focus areas include sustainably enhancing HONMA's brand value to foster customer loyalty, increasing market share in home markets by maintaining its leading position in the super-premium segment, while making inroads into the fast-growing premium-performance segment. HONMA aims to anchor sustainable growth in North America and Europe through an updated product and distribution strategy. Additionally, HONMA will nurture complementary non-club product lines to offer customers a complete golf lifestyle experience and pursue product innovation and development to meet the latest market trends., stated: "Despite market fluctuations, HONMA has demonstrated remarkable resilience, maintained strong gross margins, and expanded our direct-to-consumer channels. Our strategic focus on the super-premium and premium-performance segments, combined with enhanced digital capabilities and an optimized distribution network, has positioned us well for future growth and enabled us to deliver better returns for our stakeholders. "Hashtag: #HONMAGolf

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HONMA Golf Limited

HONMA is one of the most prestigious and iconic brands in the golfing industry. Founded in 1959, HONMA combines the latest innovative technologies with traditional Japanese craftsmanship to offer golfers around the world premium, high-tech, and high-performance golf clubs, balls, apparel, and accessories.



As the only vertically integrated golf company with extensive in-house design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, as well as a broad retail footprint in Asia, HONMA is perfectly positioned to continuously grow its business in Asia and beyond, benefitting from the return of golfers in mature golf markets such as the US and Japan, and from increased participation in emerging markets such as Korea and China.



HONMA will celebrate its 68th anniversary in 2025. In recent years, HONMA has actively undertaken brand and marketing campaigns with the goal of redefining the HONMA brand as a dynamic, relevant, and premium golf lifestyle brand among today's golfers. HONMA maintains a team of young professional players from Asia who are considered rising stars or upcoming challengers in the golf industry. HONMA has also collaborated extensively with coaches and key opinion leaders in major Asian markets and made significant investments in its retail distribution network and digital capabilities in Japan and China to unify and elevate the consumer experience and purchase journey for its loyal consumers and the younger golfing community.



