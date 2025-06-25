NINGBO, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2025 – With the expanded implementation of the 240-hour visa-free transit policy and ongoing innovations in cultural and tourism services, Ningbo, China, is welcoming global travelers with an unprecedented spirit of openness. The word-of-mouth effect of "In Ningbo, Enjoy" has gained international acclaim. Behind this rising global appeal is the powerful synergy between strategic cultural and tourism policymaking and Ningbo's distinctive charm.Since the beginning of this year, the Ningbo Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism has implemented a "policy + service" strategy. Through curating distinctive cultural and tourism routes, innovating cultural and tourism consumption scenarios, and enhancing service facilitation for inbound travelers, the city has significantly energized its inbound tourism industry.In terms of tourism routes, for example, Ningbo has launched the "Picturesque Ningbo" cultural exploration tour, built upon the themed corridor "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang," attracting both domestic and international travelers. On the service side, the city leverages its visa-free policy and "buy-now, refund-now" departure tax refund service, enabling tourists to receive instant tax rebates at designated shopping malls, significantly enhancing the shopping experience. To many foreign visitors, Ningbo's port culture and Jiangnan charm leave a lasting impression, while the tax refund policy greatly boosts their willingness to spend.In addition, the forthcomingwill introduce dedicated funding to generously reward travel agencies—both domestic and overseas—that successfully bring visitors into the city, further unleashing market potential.Situated at the intersection of China's coastline and the 30th parallel north, Ningbo takes "A city of culture and a gateway to the world" as its business card, presenting a unique picture of cultural and tourism integration to the world.The intricately carved brick lintels and book-collecting heritage of Tianyi Pavilion embody the essence of Chinese civilization. Along the serene banks of Moon Lake, cozy cafés and vintage bookstores weave a seamless dialogue between past and present, captivating visitors from around the globe.From the red-paste marinated crab arriving at the port at dawn to the Yellow Croaker with Pickled Vegetables (Xuecai Dahuangyu), from the intangible cultural heritage tangyuan (glutinous rice balls) to the "Three Treasures of Qiantong" (Qiantong tofu, Qiantong dried tofu, and Qiantong hollow tofu), Ningbo has turned its fishing-port delicacies and seasonal handcrafted foods into unforgettable taste memories, celebrated both in China and beyond.The Baroque architecture of the Old Bund in Ningbo pairs beautifully with the shimmering nightscape of Sanjiangkou. In Nantang Old Street, the melodies of Yue opera drift through the air, mingling with the soft glow of lanterns. Meanwhile, the Maitreya Buddha of Xuedou Mountain radiates Eastern Zen serenity—its mystique especially captivating to international visitors."When in Ningbo, I truly felt an immersive experience—scenery at every turn and delicacies at every corner," a foreign tourist joyfully shared.Today, Ningbo is evolving from a traditional tourist destination into a global cultural and tourism hub. Blending time-honored heritage with dynamic innovation, the city extends a warm and sincere invitation to the world—"In Ningbo, Enjoy"—embracing visitors with openness and charm.Hashtag: #Ningbo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.