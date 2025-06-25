Over 500 Premium Global Products Now Available for Convenient Home Shopping

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2025 - Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited ("Best Mart 360" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2360.HK), a leading leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, is excited to announce that its flagship retail brand, "Best Mart 360˚" and its global gourmet brand, "FoodVille", are now available on foodpanda mall. In addition to its extensive network of over 170 stores across Hong Kong, Best Mart 360 is committed to expanding its online platform services, seamlessly integrating online and offline experiences to provide customers with a more convenient and comprehensive shopping experience.Leveraging its global sourcing expertise, Best Mart 360 brings an extensive range of over 500 high-quality, competitively priced yet premium products to foodpanda mall, including (i) popular snacks such as biscuits, candies, and chocolates from Japan, Korea, Europe, and the Americas; (ii) exclusive flagship brands and featured products; (iii) a curated selection of international wines, sake, and beers; and (iv) premium cooking oils, condiments, and essential household groceries.With foodpanda Mall, customers can order their favorite products, and foodpanda couriers will pick them up from selected Best Mart 360° or FoodVille stores, delivering in as little as 30 minutes. The service will initially be piloted at 39 stores and will gradually expand to more locations, unveiling more best-selling items in the near future., said, "We are delighted to collaborate with foodpanda to bring our global premium products online. This collaboration meets our customers' demand for convenience, offering access to high-quality, competitively priced items anytime, anywhere. It further embodies our brand commitment of 'Premium Living, Within Reach,' connecting us even closer to our customers' daily lives.", said, "We're dedicated to providing diverse lifestyle products. Best Mart 360's addition enhances our offerings, particularly for imported snacks and groceries, solidifying foodpanda mall as Hong Kong's go-to one-stop delivery platform."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited operates chain retail stores under the brand "Best Mart 360˚ ", offering wide selection of imported and pre-packaged leisure foods and other grocery products principally from overseas. It is the Group's business objective to offer "Best Quality" and "Best Price" products to customers through continuous efforts on global procurement with a mission to provide comfortable shopping environment and pleasurable shopping experience to customers. As at 31 December 2024, the Group operated a total of 176 chain retail stores, spanning all of the 18 districts in Hong Kong and strategic locations with heavy pedestrian flow in Macau. Among the chain retail stores, the global gourmet brand "FoodVille" launched in September 2021 is also included, targeting the medium-to-high-end-market.


