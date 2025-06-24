Free shuttle network connects to Disney, KOOZA, and transport hubs, while baby gear rentals and kid perks turn stays into seamless adventures

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - This summer, experience Hong Kong's most anticipated events from the award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong . Strategically located to provide family travellers with unparalleled convenience, the hotel not only offersbut also providesto key transport hubs including Airport Express Hong Kong Station (for a direct 7-stop MTR journey toand Central Pier 9, ensuringThe Central shuttle also connects guests to Victoria Peak's breathtaking skyline views via the Peak Tram and to Tung Chung MTR for Ngong Ping 360's cable car adventure to the Big Buddha. Meanwhile, Ocean Park's six resident pandas - the talk of the town - are just a 10-minute drive away, making Hong Kong's top family attractions wonderfully accessible.Book our Fantastic 4 Family Package exclusively on our official website to enjoy: Book your summer family stay now and create magical Hong Kong memories!

About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

The award-winning 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai offers 11 room types including Triple Rooms, Family Quad Rooms and Theme Suites (up to 48 sq.m) with most of them overlook the Happy Valley Racecourse. Located between Wanchai and Causeway Bay, it's an 8-minute walk to MTR/Times Square and provides complimentary shuttles to Wan Chai/Causeway Bay/Central. Facilities include Di Fu Lou restaurant, 3T Bar, 24-hour gym, and meeting spaces. For more information, visit: http://www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com/.