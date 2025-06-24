Celebrate Singapore’s Longest Prime Day with a Free Maze Experience, with Thousands of Vouchers up for Grabs at Suntec City Mall

Amazon Prime Day Maze

Date:

5 to 6 July 2025

Time:

11:30 AM to 8:00 PM (last entry at 7:30 PM)

Venue:

Suntec City Atrium (Tower 3 & 4)



Step into the Maze and Stand to Win a $100 Amazon Prime Day Voucher (Min. spend S$200, T&Cs apply)

Unscramble the Products: Unscramble jumbled letters to uncover top Home & Kitchen picks available on Amazon.sg.

Unscramble jumbled letters to uncover top Home & Kitchen picks available on Amazon.sg. See Blue, See Red Game : Use colour filter glasses to reveal hidden product names on the electronics wall – a fun way to explore Amazon.sg's tech selection.

: Use colour filter glasses to reveal hidden product names on the electronics wall – a fun way to explore Amazon.sg's tech selection. Stream and Seek: From the letter grid on the wall, identify the shows on Prime Video. How many can you identify before time runs out?

Prime Video Puzzle: Piece together a trending Prime Video poster in 30 seconds. Complete it to reveal what's hot in streaming this season.

Piece together a trending Prime Video poster in 30 seconds. Complete it to reveal what's hot in streaming this season. Categories Match Up: Match popular categories on Amazon.sg under 60 seconds. Speed and accuracy count.

Match popular categories on Amazon.sg under 60 seconds. Speed and accuracy count. Data Defenders: In partnership with IMDA's Digital for Life movement, this station challenges players to spot fake links and phishing threats, highlighting safe online habits in a fast-paced digital game.

Amazon Fresh Station : After completing the maze, visitors can unwind at the beverage area. Simply share your experience on your Instagram Stories using the hashtag #PrimeDaySG to enjoy a complimentary drink.

: After completing the maze, visitors can unwind at the beverage area. Simply share your experience on your Instagram Stories using the hashtag #PrimeDaySG to enjoy a complimentary drink. Prime Day Deals Zone : Get a first look at Prime Day deals from leading brands across Beauty, Home & Kitchen, and Electronics such as Waterpik, Spectra, Shark, Sennheiser, Muji, Epitex and Cricut. This display offers a preview of some of the biggest discounts of the year, helping visitors plan their shopping ahead of the sale.

: Get a first look at Prime Day deals from leading brands across Beauty, Home & Kitchen, and Electronics such as Waterpik, Spectra, Shark, Sennheiser, Muji, Epitex and Cricut. This display offers a preview of some of the biggest discounts of the year, helping visitors plan their shopping ahead of the sale. LEGO Play Area: Get hands- on with five LEGO Bluey new launches retailing from $27.9 at the LEGO Play Area.

o LEGO Bluey Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe 11201

o LEGO Bluey Bluey’s Beach & Family Car Trip 11202

o LEGO Bluey Bluey’s Family House 11203

o LEGO DUPLO Bluey Ice Cream Trip with Bluey 10458

o LEGO DUPLO Bluey Bluey’s Family House with Memory Game 10459

Gear up for National Day with Amazon Singapore

From 18 Jul, countdown to NDP60 with buy 4 get 10% off watch party bundles and up to 60% off curated local selection

From 1-9 Aug, get free Mao Shang Wang Durian (worth S$28) with a minimum spending of S$130 and shop daily 60% off flash deals on local bestsellers

From now till Aug 31, new to Fresh customers enjoy 25% off min S$40 their first order, capped at S$15

The Longest Prime Day Yet in Singapore

New to Amazon.sg?

o First-time customers get 50% off their first order with a minimum spend of S$40. Use code PD50NEW. Valid from 8 to 14 July. T&Cs apply.

o Prime repeat customers get S$15 off S$140. Use code PD15OFF. Valid from 8 to 14 July. T&Cs apply.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase S$180 or more worth of Amazon.sg Gift Cards to receive additional S$15 credit from 24 June till 14 July. T&Cs apply.

Join Prime : New customers can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy these benefits for S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at Amazon.sg/prime.

: New customers can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy these benefits for S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at Amazon.sg/prime. Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here. Amazon Fresh: Free Scheduled Two-Hour Delivery (FST) for Prime members with a minimum spend of $60, available from now until the end of the year.

Shop Prime Day Deals Around the World

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) -This July, Amazon Singapore is bringing the excitement of Prime Day to life with its Amazon Prime Day Maze, a free interactive experience at Suntec City Mall from 5-6 July. This immersive event offers shoppers a sneak peek at the incredible deals and new product launches ahead of Amazon Singapore's week-long Prime Day, which runs from 8-14 July, offering Prime members more days to shop and save.The Amazon Prime Day Maze is an interactive experience where visitors can complete challenges, unlock exclusive deals, and discover the benefits of being a Prime member, from access to exclusive deals to free and fast shipping on eligible items across both local and international sections* to unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video. From product discovery zones to interactive games themed around Prime Day, the maze is designed for all ages, ideal for friends and families looking for a fun day out over the weekend ahead of Prime Day." said Peter Li, Director - China and Singapore, International Stores at Amazon. "."The Amazon Prime Day Maze is free and open to the public. Visitors simply need to show the Amazon.sg app with a valid customer account to enter. For families, only one family member is required to present the app. Entry is walk-in and available on a first-come, first-served basisThink you know everything about Amazon Prime? The Amazon Maze challenges visitors to complete eight unique missions inspired by the benefits and features of Prime membership. Speed, accuracy, and familiarity with Prime benefits can give players the upper hand.The maze operates in hourly sessions from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM daily, with seven time slots available each day - each lasting up to 45 minutes. Entry is first-come, first-served and so are the rewards. The fastest participant to complete the maze in each session will receive a S$100 Amazon Prime Day voucher and a goodie bag containing Amazon Prime Day merchandise. All other participants who finish the maze will receive a S$10 Amazon Prime Day voucher, in addition to the goodie bag.Here's a taste of what to expect:Visitors who aren't joining the maze – or those looking for more ways to play – can enjoy interactive stations located throughout the venue. Each station spotlights a different aspect of the Amazon Prime Day experience, from shopping and streaming to digital safety and sustainability. Participants can take part in multiple stations. For each station completed, they will receive a S$3 Amazon Prime Day voucher.In addition to the maze and interactive stations, visitors can enjoy a variety of other engaging experiences to complement the Amazon Prime Day celebration:Whether you're a builder at heart or just curious to explore the newest releases, this space invites visitors of all ages to unleash their creativity and experience the joy of LEGO. This Prime Day, customers can also look forward to up to 30% off LEGO products including their popular Star Wars, F1 and Botanicals themes.As part of Amazon.sg partnership with the National Day Parade 2025 to #CelebrateAsOneSG with Singaporeans, Amazon Fresh will also include a sneak peek of curated products from local brands and local favourites at the Amazon Prime Day Maze that will be on exciting deals from 18 Jul to 31 August. Whether you're hosting a watch party with friends or enjoying a cosy celebration at home, Amazon Fresh has you covered.Check out Amazon.sg/FreshNDP60 for more information.This year's Prime Day in Singapore will be the longest ever, offering Prime members seven days of deals from 8 to 14 July. All week long, Prime members will have the opportunity to explore exclusive deals across popular brands such as Sukin, Renpho, Dettol and 100PLUS, along with great savings on a wide range of quality products from local sellers, international brands, and small businesses at Amazon.sg/primeday Make the most of Amazon Singapore's offerings to elevate your Prime Day experience:Prime Day will kick off on July 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates can shop Prime Day deals later this summer.Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on eligible domestic items, free international delivery with no minimum spending on eligible items, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore #PrimeDaySG

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



