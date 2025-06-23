Swee Heng Introduces More Toast & Roll Locations Islandwide

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2025 - Swee Heng Group is expanding its new bakery concept,, with several new outlets opening across Singapore in 2025. The brand’s latest retail expansion aims to introduce a modern, grab-and-go bakery experience to more neighbourhoods, following a strong customer response to its first few locations.Initially launched to provide a new experience distinct from Swee Heng’s existing brands likehas grown steadily since its debut. The company has opened outlets at Jurong Point, Oasis Terraces, Tampines MRT, Novena Square, and Bedok Mall. This year, upcoming locations are set to open at The LINQ @ Beauty World, Lentor Modern, West Mall, and Heartland Mall Kovan.The decision to expandstems from evolving consumer preferences, particularly a demand for bakery products that are not only high in quality but also lifestyle-oriented and convenient. With a broadened menu focusing on toasts and cake rolls but complemented by croissants, Danish pastries, tarts, and festive exclusives, the brand looks to tap into a growing appetite for artisanal, portable baked goods with a modern twist.is perfectly positioned to meet these expectations, especially with our Research and Development team constantly innovating and adapting to global influences,” shared a spokesperson from Swee Heng Group. “This growth journey allows us to stay ahead of consumer trends and present new ideas in a form that’s exciting, modern, and highly relatable.”However, the value does not end with the customer. This retail expansion is also slated to create opportunities for employees through internal mobility, cross-training, and leadership development across outlets. For stakeholders, the growth supports long-term brand equity by enhancing visibility and improving the innovation pipeline. Each new outlet contributes to the company’s operational scale, helping Swee Heng respond quickly to market changes while ensuring consistency across service and quality.Alongside this broader retail expansion, Swee Heng is also preparing to launch a new loyalty app that will integrate rewards and payment functions across all brands within the Group. Designed to streamline the customer experience, the app will allow users to earn and redeem points, make in-app payments, and purchase or gift vouchers.By offering these functions on a single platform, the brand aims to enhance convenience while encouraging greater engagement across outlets, including. It also reflects Swee Heng’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its digital presence and provide customers with a more seamless and connected way to interact with its offerings.Despite facing challenges such as location scouting, recruitment, and operational alignment, Swee Heng has leveraged its experience and infrastructure to support a smooth rollout of the newoutlets.A spokesperson for the company noted, “is a strong example of our ability to move beyond traditional formats and launch bold, differentiated concepts that still align with our heritage and quality standards. Its success and expansion reinforce our position as a brand builder with an innovative edge.”By developing a brand that both complements and refreshes its core identity, Swee Heng aims to continue shaping bakery trends in Singapore while extending its market presence and industry relevance.Hashtag: #SweeHeng #Bakery #ToastandRoll #RetailExpansion

About Swee Heng Bakery

Established in 1989 with its first outlet at Jurong Estate, Swee Heng Bakery is the pioneer brand under the Swee Heng Group. Over the past three decades, it has grown into a familiar household name with over 35 outlets islandwide, offering a wide range of whole cakes for all occasions. The brand is known for its commitment to quality and affordability, making it a trusted choice for customers seeking a halal cake shop in Singapore.

