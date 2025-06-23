The new Rhenus Airport Gateway in Singapore will strengthen the company’s global network, offering multi-modal connectivity via air, ocean and cross-border trucking. It will provide a more comprehensive suite of services to meet customer demands.

Guaranteed capacity with allotments and schedule reliability

Accessibility for 45 feet container unloading on ground floor

Free Trade Zone warehouse storage facility

Additional services including palletizing, re-label/packing and sorting

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2025 - Leading global logistics service provider the Rhenus Group announced its latest investment in the Southeast Asian market with the opening of a new airport gateway in Singapore, one of the region's most significant trade hubs.The new facility, located at Changi Airport, offers a full range of cargo-handling services to support multi-modal shipments globally, including strong trans-pacific linkages from Asia onward to US & LATAM markets and cross-border connection with the Intra-Asia markets with immediate proximity to seaport as well.With close to 500 sqm of warehousing space currently and plans to grow based on demand, the facility offers full door-to-door service with a fleet, in-house customs, a consolidation service for import and export handling, for guaranteed capacity and schedule reliability.Some of the key highlights of the new facility are:"Our new Singapore gateway reinforces our long-term vision to grow our presence in Southeast Asia, by offering a smarter, scalable platform that integrates seamlessly into our global air freight network. Coupled with our Intra-Asia experience, this move will enable us to respond faster to evolving customer needs, while unlocking greater value through service flexibility, enhanced transit options and synergies with other regional hubs," said Serdar Onur, Head of Air Freight, Southeast Asia and Oceania, Rhenus Air & Ocean."The inclusion of the new gateway in Singapore signifies Rhenus' commitment to our customers in Singapore, as well as Southeast Asia. The Singapore gateway will complement our existing network in Malaysia, to bring the best of our comprehensive logistics solutions to support varied industries' evolving needs and navigate trade shifts with speed and resilience," said Dominique De Smet, Managing Director of Rhenus Singapore and Malaysia, Air & Ocean.Rhenus had also further extended its investment in Malaysia, its existing gateway in Kuala Lumpur focuses on serving West bound shipments from Europe to Oceania. A new 180 feet barge service and a private jetty at Lukut, Negeri Sembilan were also recently added, to enhance cargo shipping reliability and speed between Peninsular and East Malaysia. The jetty, a customs-approved facility, will offer seamless loading and unloading of cargo, and ensure faster clearance and smoother operations.New facility details are as follows:Rhenus Logistics Pte Ltd – Changi Office#01-04 Cargo Agent Building D9 Airlines RoadSingapore 819827Contact: [email protected] More information on Rhenus in Singapore and Malaysia are available at:Singapore: https://www.rhenus.group/sg/en/ Malaysia: https://www.rhenus.group/my/en/ Hashtag: #Rhenus

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



