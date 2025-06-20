MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 -Women usually play an important role in family car-buying decisions, and the VinFast VF 6, recently launched in the Philippines, meets the key priorities of many women buyers.The old stereotype paints a familiar picture: men kick tires, debate horsepower, and make the final call on family cars. Reality tells a different story. According to CDK Global, women influence 85% of all car purchases.This insight means that women play an important, sometimes deciding, role in buying a car. It's essential for automakers to understand what women actually look for in a vehicle.The numbers reveal how women approach car buying. Women spend more time researching their options. On average, they take 75 days to make a decision, compared to 63 days for men. This suggests that they usually do more thorough research to build knowledge prior to the purchase.Their priorities are also different from men's when shopping for cars. An iSeeCars.com survey of over 500,000 car inquiries showed that women focus on price, affordability, and practical features, while performance specs and brand prestige rank lower. The cars men wanted cost three times more on average than what satisfied women buyers.This kind of thinking reflects the many roles women juggle every day: caregivers, professionals, and budget managers, often all at once. A MasterCard study across 16 Asian countries found women managing household finances in half the markets surveyed. In Indonesia and the Philippines, over 56% of women control domestic spending decisions.A more recent survey by Women's World Car of the Year gave a further breakdown. Safety ranks as the single most important feature women seek. Practicality, performance, and space tie for second place. But safety isn't just about crash ratings.Women want backup cameras, blind spot monitoring, and multiple airbags. They value high seating positions for better visibility. Storage pockets, cupholders, and intuitive technology matter for daily convenience. Many also weigh emissions and fuel efficiency, choosing greener options when the situation allows.The VinFast VF 6, a compact SUV recently launched in the Philippines, happens to tick all the boxes that matter most to women car buyers. It's a fully electric SUV in the popular B-segment, combining safety, practicality, and smart technology in a package built for real-world use.In the Philippines, the VF 6 is available in two trims: Eco and Plus, with MSRPs of 1,419,000 PHP and 1,610,000 PHP respectively.The "Natural Opposites" design, created with Torino Design, balances function and form. But looks aren't the selling point. It's the way the VF 6 fits into everyday life.With a 2,730 mm wheelbase, the VF 6 remains compact enough for narrow city streets while offering interior space comparable to many larger gas-powered cars in the C-segment. Its 423-liter cargo capacity fits around 10 standard carry-on suitcases. Folding down the rear seats makes room for larger items such as bicycles or camping gear.Inside, the VF 6 features a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and an 8-way power driver's seat. Voice commands operate smoothly. Utility modes cater to daily needs, including Pet Mode, which keeps the cabin cool for animals when the driver steps away. The 360-degree camera view also makes parking in tight spots easier.For safety, the VF 6 includes up to 8 airbags and offers up to 19 advanced driver assistance features in the Plus version. These include blind spot detection, rear parking assist, and 360-degree camera views, making driving easier for newer drivers.The VF 6's practicality extends to finances. Owners get free charging at V-GREEN operated stations until May 1st, 2027, which eliminates fuel costs entirely. The 7-year warranty and 90% buyback guarantee provide long-term security.Range anxiety disappears with up to 480 kilometers per charge, handling both daily commutes and weekend trips without compromise."Women hold up half the sky", so it's only natural that they should shape what families drive on the road. And the VF 6 happens to align perfectly with this shift toward practical buyers.In this era, automakers can't rely on dated assumptions. They need to meet people where they are, starting with the ones making the decisions. The VF 6 offers practical features, safety, and financial sense. That's what many buyers want, and that's how trust is earned.Hashtag: #VinFast

