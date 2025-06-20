BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 - The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA, under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, has announced its readiness to host the Startup x Innovation Thailand Expo 2025 (SITE 2025) under the theme: "Global Innovation Partnership – AI & Sustainability: The Next Era of Innovation," to be held from July 4–6, 2025, at Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon. This year marks a significant milestone as SITE evolves into a truly regional platform for innovation. Thailand is positioning itself as a Global Innovation Collaboration Hub, uniting the strength of 10 leading partner countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Czech Republic, Hungary, Finland, Switzerland, Qatar, and Chile—spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. In addition, over 100 organizations will participate, including 20 international agencies, 12+ leading private-sector companies, 7 professional associations, and 50 universities from across Thailand.Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of NIA, stated:"SITE 2025 is more than an expo—it's a platform where meaningful global collaboration takes place with depth, inclusivity, and a shared purpose. With AI and sustainability at the core of the global economy, our goal is to drive real-world impact across business, investment, and innovation policy."The 2025 edition of SITE will feature more than 30 seminars, covering the full spectrum of global innovation across three major stages: Main Stage – the "heart" of the event, where international thought leaders will share visionary insights and the latest trends in AI, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration. Global Stage – in-depth policy and strategy sessions exploring opportunities, challenges, and pathways to bring innovation to the global market. Pitch Stage – a dedicated arena for Thai and international startups to pitch their ideas, promote technologies, and scale their ventures in front of global investors.One of the major highlights on the Pitch Stage will be the National Pitching Startup Thailand League 2025, alongside the 100 Startup Pitching showcase, featuring cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Deep Tech, and sustainability-driven innovation.The expo will also include exhibitions from over 300 startups and leading innovation organizations, presenting real products, prototypes, and market-ready solutions. More than 30 Business Matching sessions will be held to facilitate direct connections between entrepreneurs, investors, technology owners, and partners from both Thailand and abroad. The Prime Minister Awards, a prestigious national honor, will recognize organizations, startups, and collaborations that have created significant and measurable impact both nationally and internationally.Dr. Krithpaka concluded: "NIA invites everyone with a creative spirit—innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, students, or those seeking new opportunities—to be part of SITE 2025. This is a platform to connect with global players, update on future trends, and create meaningful change together. It's also a critical opportunity to help drive Thailand forward in alignment with the 'Groom – Grant – Growth – Global' strategy." The 30+ Business Matching rounds are designed to help entrepreneurs meet with investors and technology owners in a targeted and impactful way.Special Panel at the Press Conference: "Accelerating Innovation Through Global Partnerships" This session highlighted cross-sector collaboration driving Thai innovation to the global stage. From the government perspective, Mr. Pariwat Wongsamran, Deputy Executive Director of Innovation System at NIA, said: "Innovation today knows no national borders. What NIA is doing is not just about giving opportunities to entrepreneurs—it's about laying the foundation for an ecosystem that connects Thailand to the world in a tangible way. Through partnerships in Europe and Asia, we're not only focusing on current innovations but also building infrastructure to support long-term growth so that Thai startups can scale more sustainably." Ms. Salinee Phonprapai, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs, added: "Innovation is now a key engine driving Thailand's economy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pushing Thai startups onto the global stage through a network of 98 embassies and consulates worldwide. We're also working with partners like NIA, BOI, EEC, depa, and the Department of Trade Negotiations to promote investment, open new markets, and facilitate trade deals. In addition, visa policies are being introduced to attract global talent to enhance Thailand's innovation ecosystem."On the private sector and innovation business side, Mr.Thanapong Na Ranong, President of the Thai Venture Capital Association (TVCA), emphasized: "Global partnership is the heart of modern investment. It increases business expansion opportunities and leads to higher value exits, particularly in hot sectors like AI and Deep Tech, which are drawing attention from global investors. Today's investors are looking for startups that can truly connect to the global network." Mr. Thanawit Tonkanya, President of the Thai Startup Association (TSA), said: "Thai startups must dream big, embrace international perspectives, and develop pitch skills that appeal to investors. SITE 2025 is a real-world arena for testing, connecting, and growing global networks.""Be part of the global change! and connect with innovators, creators, and investors shaping the future at SITE 2025." The event will take place from July 4–6, 2025, at Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon.Free entry! Register at: https://site.nia.or.th For more updates, follow on Facebook: NIA - National Innovation Agency Thailand, and Startup ThailandHashtag: #NIA #SITE2025 #StartupThailand #InnovationThailand #DeepTech #AI #Sustainability #GlobalInnovationPartnership

