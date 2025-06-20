Cocana Resort - Gili Trawangan, Indonesia

GILI TRAWANGAN, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 – Cocana Resort is proud to announce it has been named a winner in the prestigiousfor 2025, placing us in the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This global recognition reflects the consistent excellence in guest reviews and service that define the Cocana Resort experience.Over the past year, travelers from around the world have chosen Cocana Resort as one of their favourite destinations, praising the resort’s signature barefoot luxury experience, stunning Gili T beachfront resort grounds, thoughtful hospitality and service. The award is based entirely on guest feedback shared on Tripadvisor — genuine, first-hand experiences that speak to the heart Cocana Resort.To add to the celebration, Cocana Resort was also the top-performing hotel in regional revenue on Expedia in the past year, a testament not only to the guest satisfaction but also to the resort’s strength as a standout luxury destination in the market. Tripadvisor President Kristen Dalton has said, “Congratulations to Cocana Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you’ve made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many took time to go online and leave glowing reviews. We hope this recognition continues to drive success in 2025 and beyond.” Cocana Resort features 45 private-pool villas offering spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options, and 38 intimate deluxe lagoon suites on the stunning Gili Trawangan beachfront.“We’re incredibly honoured to be recognised as a Travelers’ Choice Award winner this year,” said Alain Eggenschwiler, General Manager of Cocana Resort. “This award belongs to our guests — for sharing their stories — and to our remarkable team, whose passion and dedication continue to elevate every stay.”The Travelers’ Choice Awards are among the most respected accolades in the global travel industry. Being named in the top 10% of hotels worldwide is a powerful affirmation that Cocana Resort is delivering world-class experiences that leave lasting impressions.Cocana Resort is home to Cocana Sunset Club Pacifica Restaurant , and SAO Spa giving guests an elevated luxury stays in one of the world’s most beautiful island destinations.Cocana Resort was developed by Bali’s leading property developer Mirah Investment & Development with a portfolio of hotels, resorts, residential complexesVisit CocanaResorts.com to find out more!Hashtag: #Mirah #CocanaResort #Mirahinvestment&development #hotel

Cocana Resort

Floating in a turquoise sea and fringed by white sands and coconut palms, welcome to Cocana Resort – the best luxury resort in Gili Trawangan. Offering the ultimate luxury getaway experience on one of the most beautiful islands of Indonesia.

