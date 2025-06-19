A landmark exhibition of Thai artisanship and contemporary design, inspired by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and featuring two debut clutches handcrafted from master-woven textiles by the SIRIVANNAVARI brand

ATELIER PICHITA – Designs inspired by the Tai Lue textiles of the Tai Lue Weaving Group by Master Dokkaew from Chiang Rai

Designs inspired by the Tai Lue textiles of the from Chiang Rai THEATRE – Designs using Black Tai (Thai Song Dam) textiles from Ban Don Manow Thai Song Dam Weaving Group in Suphanburi

Designs using Black Tai (Thai Song Dam) textiles from in Suphanburi CHAI GOLD LABEL – Designs drawing from Northern-style batik by Rak Batik Group in Chiang Mai

Designs drawing from Northern-style batik by in Chiang Mai HOOK'S BY PRAPAKAS – Designs based on hand-painted batik from Ying Batik Paint Group in Phuket

Designs based on hand-painted batik from in Phuket WISHARAWISH – Designs using the intricately patterned Pha Lai Yang fabric by Phusa Pha Lai Yang in Phetchaburi

Designs using the intricately patterned fabric by in Phetchaburi PYVET – Designs crafted from Porcupine Pattern Pha Jok by Suntaree Thai Textile in Sukhothai

Designs crafted from by in Sukhothai JANESUDA – Designs showcasing brightly colored batik from Marionsiam in Bangkok

Thai Ruean Ton Dress – Crafted from brocade silk with Chao Fa motifs, inspired by traditional teakwood houses in Dusit Palace

– Crafted from brocade silk with Chao Fa motifs, inspired by traditional teakwood houses in Dusit Palace Thai Chitralada Dress – A formal silk outfit with standing collar and embroidered white floral patterns

– A formal silk outfit with standing collar and embroidered white floral patterns Thai Amarin Dress – A pink silk pha sin featuring golden rose vines, historically associated with the birthday of King Rama V

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2025 -and, a national agency promoting Thai craftsmanship, have joined hands with—Thailand's hub of creative innovation–to launch the campaign,This nationwide initiative celebrates the cultural legacy of Thai textile traditions from the seven UNESCO Creative Cities across Thailand. These heritage textiles, crafted by national master artisans, are reimagined into contemporary fashion pieces by seven of Thailand's top design houses, as well as the prestigious brand SIRIVANNAVARI, founded by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.The event, attended by UNESCO Director - General Audrey Azoulay, on her first official visit to Thailand, launches a long-term collaboration to empower cultural entrepreneurs, promote sustainable innovation, and inspire youth to pursue careers in the creative economy. It also reinforces Thailand's commitment to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), which includes more than 350 cities worldwide. Thailand's recognized Creative Cities–Phuket, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, Chiang Rai, and Suphanburi–serve as the foundation for this initiative and their distinctive cultural assets inspire the designs on display.At the heart of this exhibition is a collaboration between seven top-tier Thai fashion brands and local artisan groups, with each designer creating two exclusive outfits inspired by a different Creative City—14 looks in total:Among the standout creations are two exclusive clutch bags, personally designed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Crafted fromsilk–a textile symbolizing prosperity and harmony–these pieces were handwoven by nationally honoured master artisan Weeratham Taragoonngernthai, founder of thebrand in Surin Province. Embroidered with exquisite detail, each clutch is a one-of-a-kind creation, specially designed for this occasion.Another event highlight is the first-ever public exhibition in Thailand of eight Royal Thai Ensembles worn by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, curated by the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles. The designs, by Tirapan Wannarat, founder of thefashion house and Thailand's 2019 National Artist in Visual Arts (Fashion Design), will be on display from June 25–29 at ICONLUXE AVENUE, M Floor, ICONSIAM.Featured ensembles include:The special collection will debut at Crafts Bangkok 2025, from 18–22 June 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, before its formal launch on 25 June at ICONSIAM.Alongside the textile showcase and royal attire exhibition, visitors will have the rare opportunity to purchase or bid on selected pieces. A special auction will include the limited-edition silk clutches by SIRIVANNAVARI. Proceeds will support a UNESCO initiative to expand access to creative education for young people in Thailand's Creative Cities.Don't miss this chance to celebrate Thai cultural heritage, admire the craftsmanship of local masters, and witness how creativity continues to shape Thailand's future.

