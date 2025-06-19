HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2025 - A versatile and revolutionary new seasoning and cooking sauce is gaining attention from chefs in the restaurant industry.Invented in Hong Kong by food visionary Dan Gan, EXOTICA UMAMI (known to Chinese speakers simply as, "Ex M") is an excellent new alternative for salt, soy sauce and MSG, making food succulent and juicy, plus with a distinctly addictive taste, while in some cases tenderizing the meat or produce. This new and natural flavour enhancer – with distinct acidic notes and a deep full-bodied umami richness – is ideal for marinating, seasoning, cooking, finishing a dish and taking it to new culinary heights.This innovative umami sauce was inspired by an ancient Roman recipe but developed and created here in Hong Kong at Gan's Exotica Gelatea Restaurant with 80-days fermentation. When his chef quit, Gan the proprietor was forced to take over. In an effort to improve his food, he created this marinate to add directly to his hamburger while grilling. The result helped earn a place on the "Ranked: the world's best burgers" list by UK platform, Lovefood.To further refine his revolutionary seasoning sauce, Gan put his outlet on pause for the time being. Using a mixture of pork, herb, spice and secret ingredients with time-tested fermenting techniques, Gan started experimenting with his marinate to improve it to complement the requirements for fine dining. Eventually, EXOTICA UMAMI [EX M]was created."I'm not a chef and I don't have any training, but I just wanted my burger to stand out. I found this ancient 2,000 year-old Roman sauce recipe and thought I would try it. I introduced some modern techniques and changed the recipe, constantly refining the formula. I added it to my burger and suddenly everyone was saying it's so juicy and tender and they couldn't get enough of it. I couldn't believe it when food writers started saying it was one of the world's best burgers," says Gan.Made in small batches, the unique multifunctional sauce has already gained a stamp of approval from the hotel, restaurant and F&B industry. One example is the New World Millennium Hotel's Chinese restaurant, Tao Li which recently offered a set featuring EXOTICA UMAMI in dishes like Smoked Diced Cod, Pan-fried East Spotted Garoupa Fillets and Poached Chicken. In addition, Towngas Cooking Centre in Causeway Bay will be planning to have Cooking Practice and Demonstration Courses of EXOTICA UMAMI starting in July/August 2025.For chefs, it offers the benefit of saving time and money while generating more flavour. As a marinate or direct application, in some cases it can also help tenderize meat and produce.Currently, EXOTICA UMAMI is exclusively available to industry professionals and not actively sold in retail. However, EXOTICA UMAMI can be purchased at the JW Marriott e-shop and will be available at Towngas Cooking Centre in Causeway Bay from 1 July for non industry professionals. For anyone interested in more information or details about the sauce or how to purchase, contact: [email protected] . More information can also be found at www.exotica-gelatea.com Hashtag: #ExoticaUmami #Umami #ExM #鮮味 #萬能醬

