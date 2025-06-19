Three Months Ended

March 31

Items 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited

and

Unreviewed)

Revenue $ 18,258,999 $ 8,736,068

Cost of revenue (11,850,617 ) (1,299,438 )

Gross profit 6,408,382 7,436,630

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing expenses (330,647 ) (387,838 )

General and administrative expenses (3,458,299 ) (3,122,292 )

Research and development expenses (570,240 ) (846,355 )

Currency exchange losses, net* (4,418,096 ) (6,455,655 )

Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments (1,838,049 ) (8,037,431 )

Other income 46,361 18,544

Other losses, net (8,497 ) (31,191 )

Total operating expenses (10,577,467 ) (18,862,218 )

Operating loss (4,169,085 ) (11,425,588 )

Non-operating income (expenses)

Interest income 562,792 173,298

Finance costs (154,992 ) (218,789 )

Total non-operating income (expenses) 407,800 (45,491 )

Loss before income tax (3,761,285 ) (11,471,079 )

Income tax expense (797,022 ) (51,747 )

Loss for the period (4,558,307 ) (11,522,826 )

Other comprehensive loss

Components of other comprehensive loss that may not be reclassified to profit or

loss

Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - 3,223

Components of other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (1,586,388 ) (1,191,786 )

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (1,586,388 ) (1,188,563 )

Total comprehensive loss for the period (6,144,695 ) (12,711,389 )

Loss per share

Basic loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (1.47 )

Diluted loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (1.47 )

Weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding

Basic 19,497,913 7,864,962