F.F.O traveled to Niigata, Japan to film the music video for “It’s Alright.”

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2025 - Emerging as champions of the hit Taiwanese talent show《Atom Boyz 2》, the boy group F.F.O officially debuted at the end of 2024 during the Graduation Concert. Their debut track《腦袋漂流記》received glowing reviews from fans, and their first album, now available for pre-order, has already seen impressive sales. With strong fan support at every appearance, from pop-up events to brand promotions, F.F.O is quickly becoming one of Taiwan's most popular new idol groups. Their popularity even reached Japan, with digital billboards in Shinjuku drawing fans eager to catch a glimpse of the group.Just two months after their debut, F.F.O was invited to Japan to collaborate with renowned ski brand Ski Addicts as ambassadors for a special ski campaign. The members went to Echigo-Yuzawa for a 6-day skiing trip. Not only did they enjoy the snow scene to the fullest, the group also surprised fans by shooting a brand-new music video《大丈夫》. With a tight schedule and nonstop energy, F.F.O showed remarkable dedication and professionalism.The 《大丈夫》 MV is styled as a travel diary with a carefully written story behind it, capturing the group's most authentic moments. Fans will see the members handing out their group logo stickers in Akihabara, bravely introducing themselves to locals while having their most genuine reaction captured by cameras. Of course, their snow-filled adventures also made it into the MV—featuring playful snowball fights, GoPro-filmed moments, and even ice cream in the freezing cold. The result is a heartfelt visual journey that feels like a personal postcard from F.F.O to their fans.The MV was entirely shot in Japan. It captures the romantic encounter between F.F.O and the snow, and the highlights and memories of the Journey. "This MV is like a snapshot of our trip, full of fun and challenges. Stay tuned!" the members shared. The MV shoot spanned both Tokyo and Niigata, meaning that the F.F.O members had to rush between locations day and night. Not only did they finish the MV shooting in Akihabara and Echigo-Yuzawa, they even squeezed in a final shoot at Ueno Park for social media content just a day before they returned to Taiwan. Despite the intense schedule and freezing temperatures, they still gave it their all and showed impeccable professionalism to deliver the best possible visuals to their dedicated fans.Now, several months after the shoot, F.F.O is thrilled to finally share《大丈夫》with fans. More behind the scenes footage and details will be revealed soon, so fans are encouraged to pay close attention to F.F.O's official social media accounts to witness the exciting results of their very first trip since debut!Hashtag: #F.F.O

