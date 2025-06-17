Exclusive Deals for Prime members

Sneak Peek of deals on Prime Day : Add these items to cart for Prime Day. Shoppers can expect great savings and discounts from a wide range of quality products from top local, international brands and small businesses. Top highlights include: o Save up to 50% off on selected products from FOREO

o Save up to 50% off on selected products from Sukin

o Save up to 50% off on selected products from Dettol

o Save up to 44% off on selected products from UGREEN

o Save up to 40% off on selected products from Renpho

o Save up to 40% off on selected products from SMEG, with additional buy 2 Get 5% off

o Up to $800 off Roborock Vacuum Cleaners

o $60 off Nintendo Switch 2 console

o Buy 4 get 20% off Ice Mountain Sparkling on Amazon Fresh

o Buy 4 get 20% off all 100PLUS on Amazon Fresh

Additional Prime Day Perks:

Amazon Fresh:

o First-time customers get 50% off their first order with a minimum spend of S$40. Use code PD50NEW. Valid from 8 to 14 July. T&Cs apply.

o Prime repeat customers get S$15 off S$140. Use code PD15OFF. Valid from 8 to 14 July. T&Cs apply.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase S$180 or more worth of Amazon.sg Gift Cards to receive additional S$15 credit from 24 June till 14 July. T&Cs apply.

Make the Most of Your Shopping during Prime Day

Join Prime : New customers can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy these benefits for S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at Amazon.sg/prime.

: New customers can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy these benefits for S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at Amazon.sg/prime. Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

Shop for Good this Prime Day

Shop Prime Day Deals Around the World

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2025 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon Singapore today announced that Prime Day 2025 will run for seven days, from 8 to 14 July, marking the longest Prime Day event in Singapore to date. This extended duration gives Prime members more time to access deals across popular categories including Home & Kitchen, Health and Personal Care, Beauty and lots more. Prime members can look forward to some of the lowest prices of the year on quality products from top local, international, and small business brands such as, and Amazon exclusive deals fromon Amazon.sg/PrimeDay This Prime Day, get deals on your daily needs from Amazon.sg's Everyday Essentials store, a dedicated storefront offering more than 100,000 frequently shopped items – including groceries, baby care, and personal care products – catering to rising demand for fast, convenient, online access to daily necessities. The store is designed to become a convenient shopping destination for Singapore households, with local and international selections and flexible delivery options to meet both routine and urgent needs. Visit Amazon.sg/essentials for more.," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Stores at Amazon. "Prime Day deals are available exclusively to Prime members. Members can sign up for personalised deal alerts in advance based on their recent activity by visiting the Amazon.sg app. Once Prime Day begins, they'll receive push notifications when deals go live. Not a Prime member? In Singapore, Prime membership includes benefits such as up to 10% off over a million eligible items on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to movies and TV shows on Prime Video, in-game content with Prime Gaming, and access to Prime Day savings. To top it off, Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on eligible domestic items, free international delivery with no minimum spending on eligible items, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime As part of its efforts to make shopping simpler and more relevant to individual customers, Amazon Singapore has redesigned its homepage. Now on mobile browsers and the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and Android, the refreshed layout features a more personalised and streamlined shopping experience. Customers can enjoy easier navigation, relevant product recommendations, and quicker access to frequently repurchased items – helping them save time and find deals that matter most during Prime Day.This Prime Day, Amazon invites customers to make a meaningful impact while they shop through the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist . In addition to enjoying great deals, customers can support local non-profit organisations and their causes by purchasing items they need most from their Amazon wishlists. As Singapore marks its 60th year, this initiative aims to support local communities and encourage giving back.Prime Day will kick off on July 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates can shop Prime Day deals later this summer.Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on eligible domestic items, free international delivery with no minimum spending on eligible items, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore #PrimeDaySG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



SOCIAL HANDLES:

Instagram: @Amazon.sg

Facebook: @Amazon.sg

