Hybrid DNA Brand Accelerates Globalization Strategy

Ambassador - Maye Musk

Ambassador - Song Seong Heon

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - On May 20, 2025, Premium derma-cosmetic brand Oganacell named Maye Musk as Cleansing/Mask Ambassador and Song Seung Heon as Brand Ambassador at its global launch in Hangzhou. The event showcased Oganacell's fusion of technology and skin aesthetics.fronts the "Dust It Off" campaign, stating: "Oganacell helps me reconnect with myself through cleansing rituals and gives me 20 minutes of relaxation everyday."noted: "Skin recalibration isn't fighting time, but letting skin find its rhythm."Dr. Oh Gana champions "skin recalibration" through personalized regimens. Oganacell is building a worldwide skin database to redefine treatment standards. He says, "The differentiation of Oganacell is that our product research is based on our uinque client group. We have a variety of high-end clients from the royal families, the Chaebol families, Politicians, Governors and artists worldwide.R&D Head Jung Bok-kyung launched the DERX™ Oxygen Cleansing Series and V-mode Contour Recalibration Series – clinically proven formulas replicating in-office procedures.Global Impact: The event united 1,000+ top beauty professionals, influencers, buyers, and consumers from 10+ countries, reaching over 100 million globally, marking a definitive global beauty moment.Highlights included:A "Future Skin Recalibration Space" with holographic consultations and interactive diagnostics.Oganacell dermatologist group live consultation.AI photo experiences.Hangzhou not only marks the launch of the Oganacell brand and also the global journey of Shinemage Group.Hashtag: #Oganacell

