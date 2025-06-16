IAS ANALYSIS Unveils Groundbreaking NIR Technology at the 2025 International Near Infrared Spectroscopy Conference in Rome





ROME, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - As the sole Chinese company invited to participate in the 2025 International Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy Conference, IAS ANALYSIS proudly showcased its latest innovations in portable NIR technology. This prestigious event not only underscored IAS ANALYSIS's strong position in the field of intelligent spectral analysis, but also highlighted its ongoing commitment to advancing industry transformation through cutting-edge technology.At the Rome conference, IAS proudly showcased its flagship innovation —, a portable, battery-powered NIR spectrometer specifically engineered for the unique needs of the olive oil industry. Compact and user-friendly, the device is ideal for olive mills, orchards, laboratories, and in-field quality control operations.IAS-OLIVE enables rapid, non-destructive testing of both solid and liquid olive samples, delivering key parameter measurements — moisture, oil content, free fatty acids (FFA), peroxide value, and polyphenols — in just two minutes. These parameters are critical for determining olive oil quality production efficiency and profitability.The device integrates cutting-edge MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) and DLP (Digital Light Processing) technologies, dramatically lowering the cost of NIR analysis without compromising on accuracy.Coupled with advanced machine learning models, IAS-OLIVE delivers highly reliable predictions across a wide range of olive varieties and maturity levels.Already well-received in the European market, IAS-OLIVE is helping olive oil producers make data-driven decisions throughout the production chain:: Quickly assess moisture, oil, and acidity levels to ensure fair pricing and raw material quality.: Monitor residual oil and moisture content in real time to optimize pressing efficiency and maximize yield.: Continuously analyze remaining fat and water to guide kneading process adjustments.: Perform comprehensive testing of moisture, acidity, peroxide value, and polyphenol content to ensure product quality and market compliance."IAS-OLIVE is more than just a device — it's a powerful tool that helps producers optimize efficiency, improve quality, and maximize profits," said Jasmine Nan, Application Engineer at IAS ANALYSIS. "Our mission is to make laboratory-grade spectral analysis accessible to everyone, from large industrial enterprises to small family-run mills."To achieve robust performance and global adaptability, IAS ANALYSIS has launched an extensive global olive sample collection campaign, sourcing diverse samples from major olive-producing regions including South Europe and Australia.This large and varied dataset forms a solid foundation for IAS-OLIVE's calibration models, enabling the device to precisely adapt to different olive cultivars, growing conditions, and processing methods. It also reflects IAS's commitment to serving global markets while meeting local needs.Following the success of IAS-OLIVE, IAS ANALYSIS also introduced IAS-6100, a powerful NIR solution purpose-built for the palm oil industry. Designed to perform real-time, non-destructive analysis of palm oil, palm fruit (FFB), and pressed fiber, IAS-6100 delivers rapid measurements of key indicators such as free fatty acids (FFA), oil content, moisture and DOBI (Deterioration of Bleachability Index) - essential parameters for assessing quality, refining performance, and economic value in the palm oil production chain.Its sturdy construction and precision optics make IAS-6100 highly suitable for use in both laboratory and harsh field environments. By integrating smart algorithms with robust hardware, the system enables producers to optimize extraction processes, reduce waste, and maintain product quality. IAS-6100 has been widely adopted across Southeast Asia and has received strong recognition for its contribution to data-driven, sustainable palm oil production.Another device drawing international attention is IAS-PAT L1M, a versatile, real-time online analyzer designed for multi-industry applications. IAS-PAT L1M supports continuous monitoring and dynamic control across various sectors, including agriculture, chemicals, and food processing — helping manufacturers unlock higher efficiency, quality, and traceability at scale.Founded in 2016, IAS ANALYSIS is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research and industrial application of near infrared spectroscopy. Over 50% of its R&D team hold master's or doctoral degrees, with expertise spanning optics, mechanics, electronics, computer science, and industrial engineering.IAS is committed to delivering intelligent, modular, and cost-effective solutions to meet the increasing complexity and diversity of industrial environments. To date, its technologies have been implemented in over 4,000 applications worldwide, helping customers improve process efficiency, product quality, and operational insight.Near infrared spectroscopy's fast and non-destructive testing capabilities are revolutionizing how industries acquire and utilize critical data. IAS ANALYSIS leads this transformation, focusing on key sectors such as smart agriculture, feed processing, grain and oil production, tobacco raw materials, and trade.In parallel, IAS is actively expanding into emerging high-tech fields including semiconductors, new energy, and fine chemicals by developing intelligent process monitoring instruments that enable real-time quality control, full traceability, and sustainable development — empowering enterprises to gain competitive advantages.IAS's innovations extend beyond hardware and integrate proprietary algorithms and modular platforms. These technologies enable manufacturers to shift from long and expensive laboratory testing to fast on-site quality check and decision-making, shortening production cycles, reducing waste, and fostering intelligent data-driven manufacturing ecosystems.Looking ahead, IAS ANALYSIS remains dedicated to its mission: "To provide highly customised world-class spectral analysis products and services through technological breakthroughs " The company strives to achieve seamless integration of fast near infrared analysis across production and trade processes.Through international collaboration, algorithmic innovation, and platform optimization, IAS is accelerating the industrialization and adoption of NIR technology — enhancing supply chain transparency and traceability, reducing resource waste and energy consumption, and supporting sustainable manufacturing development."As industries evolve, their quality check tools must evolve in parallel," Jasmine Nan added. "As industries evolve, their quality check tools must evolve in parallel," Jasmine Nan added. "We take pride in being a catalyst for this transformation, helping enterprises worldwide harness spectral data to build smarter, greener production futures."

