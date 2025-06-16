FBS Celebrates 10th Award in 2025 for Client-Centric Excellence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - FBS , a leading global broker, has once again proven its commitment to traders by earning its tenth award this year — the “Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025” title fromThe award reflects FBS’s dedication to putting clients first. Key strengths that set the broker apart include: FBS ensures traders receive instant assistance in their preferred language, offering round-the-clock support via live chat, email, and phone. This accessibility is crucial for clients across diverse time zones in Asia and beyond.FBS provides flexible account types designed for traders of all levels — from beginners to professionals. Features include:FBS’s award-winning mobile app allows traders to manage positions anytime, anywhere, with:The FBS personal area simplifies account management, offering instant access to transaction history, bonuses, and promotions.As a globally regulated broker, FBS maintains strict financial standards to protect clients and ensure:With 16 years of experience, over 27 million traders, and more than 100 international awards, FBS is truly a leader in the industry. Winning the title of "Best Client-Centric Broker, Asia, 2025" highlights its commitment to innovation, reliability, and putting clients first.To learn more about FBS, visit FBS.com Hashtag: #FBS #trading #Forex

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.