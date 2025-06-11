Hybrid Inverters – These devices integrate battery storage with solar energy generation, allowing users to store excess power for later use and reduce dependence on grid electricity.



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 –Momentum Energy has partnered with Solargain, a leading provider of solar PV and battery storage solutions, to accelerate the adoption of clean, renewable energy solutions in Australia . This partnership aims to make solar technology more accessible to homeowners and small to medium-sized businesses, helping them reduce energy costs, lower their carbon footprint, and transition to a more sustainable energy future.The partnership focuses on increasing the adoption of solar power systems and battery storage in Australia. Solargain, will manage key aspects of the transition, including product selection, installation, rebate applications, and ongoing support, ensuring a seamless process for customers.Momentum Energy supports customers in accessing solar and battery solutions through its partnership with Solargain.Momentum residential and small to medium-sized business electricity customers in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, or Queensland who purchase a Solargain product are eligible for a one-time bill credit of $100 (including GST).Momentum’s Head of Energy Solutions, Cam Taylor, said, "We’re excited about our partnership with Solargain to help Momentum customers on their journey towards adopting solar and battery solutions. With recent announcements about subsidies for batteries, we expect more interest than ever, which is why we’re working with one of Australia’s largest providers of solar and batteries."The initiative provides homeowners and small to medium-sized businesses with access to solar and battery storage technologies. These include:Homeowners and small to medium-sized businesses taking part in this initiative can benefit from:The partnership supports renewable energy adoption by making solar and battery solutions more accessible, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and contributing to emissions reduction.Hashtag: #MomentumEnergy

About Momentum Energy

Momentum Energy is an Australian energy retailer dedicated to providing sustainable energy solutions. As part of its mission to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, Momentum Energy aims to make solar and battery storage systems more accessible, help customers reduce their carbon footprints and energy costs, and reinforce its commitment to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About Solargain

Solargain is a leading provider of solar and battery storage solutions in Australia. Celebrating its 20th birthday and recently winning Canstar’s ‘Most satisfied Customers’ award, the company specialises in the expert installation of high-quality solar panels, inverters, and battery storage systems. Solargain is committed to helping Australians lower their energy costs and reduce their environmental impact with solar energy solutions.



